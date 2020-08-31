Don't miss a moment of the action from The Rec in this pivotal match.

Bath v Wasps live stream: How to watch from anywhere

In the context of the Gallagher Premiership table, this upcoming contest between Bath and Wasps is huge to say the least. The two sides sit 4th and 5th in the table with 44 and 43 points respectively so whoever wins will greatly improve their chances of a top-4 finish.

The last time the two sides met was in November 2019 and Wasps edged out a 30-22 victory in what was their first win of the new season. For much of the game Bath were in control and yet could not make the pressure pay as they had to leave the Ricoh Arena with no points whatsoever.

In terms of form, Bath have won their last three matches since the restart and yet they haven’t won four in succession in Gallagher Premiership Rugby since November 2016. Wasps on the other hand had a five-game winning streak snapped in a recent loss to Sale.

Bath: Anthony Watson, Ruaridh McConnochie, Jonathan Joseph, Josh Matavesi, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Rhys Priestland, Ben Spencer; Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Josh McNally, Charlie Ewels (captain), Zach Mercer, Sam Underhill, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Jack Walker, Lewis Boyce, Christian Judge, Elliott Stooke, Miles Reid, Max Green, Max Clark, Tom de Glanville

Wasps: Lima Sopoaga, Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Ryan Mills, Marcus Watson, Jacob Umaga, Dan Robson, Tom West, Tommy Taylor, Biyi Alo, Joe Launchbury (captain), James Gaskell, Jack Willis, Thomas Young, Brad Shields

Replacements: Gabriel Oghre, Simon McIntyre, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Will Rowlands, Tom Willis, Ben Vellacott, Jimmy Gopperth, Matteo Minozzi

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Bath v Wasps wherever you are.

How to watch Bath v Wasps from outside your country

Bath v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the UK

Bath v Wasps which kicks off at 3pm on Monday, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Bath v Wasps takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Bath v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Bath v Wasps through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Bath v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Bath v Wasps will kick off on NBC Sports Gold at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Bath v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can find Bath v Wasps at 11.55pm (AEST).

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Bath v Wasps live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

Bath v Wasps is being televised in New Zealand on Sky Sport 1 and will kick off at 2am on Tuesday morning.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Bath v Wasps live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

You’ll be able to watch Bath v Wasps from 4pm on SuperSport 5 Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

