Exeter v Bristol live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The Premiership’s top two meet at Sandy Park this afternoon

Exeter v Bristol live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears are level on 20 points at the top of the Gallagher Premiership with four wins and one defeat so far this season, so their meeting at Sandy Park this afternoon (kick-off 4.30pm) is a chance for one of them to pull clear.

In their two most recent meetings, the winning margin has been just three points, so it is set to be a tight affair. The Bears won 20-17 when the two sides met at Sandy Park in November 2019 while the Chiefs triumphed 25-22 at Ashton Gate last August.

Exeter: Jack Walsh; Olly Woodburn, Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto, Ian Whitten; Joe Simmonds, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Alec Hepburn, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Will Witty, Jonny Hill, Dave Ewers, Don Armand, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, James Kenny, Tomas Francis, Tom Price, Sam Skinner, Sam Maunder, Corey Baldwin, James Short.

Bristol: Charles Piutau; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Piers O’Conor, Siva Naulago; Callum Sheedy, Harry Randall; Jake Woolmore, Bryan Byrne, Kyle Sinckler, Dave Attwood, Joe Joyce, Steven Luatua (captain), Ben Earl, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Will Capon, Yann Thomas, John Afoa, James Dun, Dan Thomas, Andy Uren, Ioan Lloyd, Alapati Leiua.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Exeter v Bristol wherever you are…

How to watch Exeter v Bristol from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Exeter v Bristol, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Exeter v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the UK

Exeter v Bristol, which kicks off at 4.30pm this afternoon, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £3. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Exeter v Bristol takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Exeter v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Exeter v Bristol (kick-off 5.30pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Exeter v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Exeter v Bristol will kick off at 11.30am EST and 8.30am on the West Coast.

Exeter v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Exeter v Bristol at 3.30am on Sunday (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Exeter v Bristol live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Exeter v Bristol from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5.30am early on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.