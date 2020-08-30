Exeter v Worcester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Chiefs hoping to extend their winning run against the Warriors this afternoon

Exeter v Worcester live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Gallagher Premiership leaders Exeter will be looking to make it five straight league wins when they host Worcester at Sandy Park this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

A late try from Harry Williams was decisive in the Chiefs’ 24-20 win over the Warriors at Sixways last November and Rob Baxter’s side will be buoyed by their midweek victory away at Bristol with a much-changed team.

Worcester also received a confidence boost in beating Harlequins 29-14 – a result that ended a run of eight successive Premiership defeats – but they have won just once away from home all season.

Both clubs have changed their entire starting XVs for this match given the short turnaround. Engand wing Jack Nowell returns to the Exeter team for the first time since the league restarted while back-row Matt Cox will make his 100th appearance for Worcester if he comes off the bench.

Exeter: Stuart Hogg; Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ian Whitten, Alex Cuthbert; Joe Simmonds (captain), Jack Maunder; Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Jonny Gray, Jonny Hill, Dave Ewers, Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: Jack Innard, Billy Keast, Marcus Street, Will Witty, Richard Capstick, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Harvey Skinner, Tom Hendrickson.

Worcester: Scott van Breda; Nick David, Ashley Beck, Will Butler (captain), Alex Hearle; Billy Searle, Michael Heaney, Callum Black, Beck Cutting, Richard Palframan, James Scott, Andrew Kitchener, Caleb Montgomery, Sam Lewis, GJ van Velze.

Replacements: Isaac Miller, Lewis Holsey, Joe Morris, Justin Clegg, Matti Williams, Matt Cox, Jono Kitto, Oli Morris.

Find out how to find a reliable live stream for Exeter v Worcester wherever you are below.

How to watch Exeter v Worcester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Exeter v Worcester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Exeter v Worcester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Exeter v Worcester, which kicks off at 3pm today, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 Extra (via the red button) and on the app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Exeter v Worcester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Exeter v Worcester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Exeter v Worcester will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Exeter v Worcester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Exeter v Worcester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 2am on Monday morning on Sky Sport NZ 9.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

