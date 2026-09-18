After last season’s play-off final defeat, can Rob Baxter’s men go one better this year?

After finishing second bottom in 2024-25, Exeter Chiefs returned to the Gallagher PREM play-offs last season where they were defeated by Northampton Saints in the final. Long-serving head coach Rob Baxter has successfully rebuilt his side, and – with new investment from the owners of Premier League football side Bournemouth – it would be unwise to bet against the former European champions reaching the top four again this year.

Below we preview Exeter’s chances before the new season gets underway on Friday 25 September. Between now and the big kick-off, Rugby World will be giving our verdict on every PREM and URC side – keep coming back to the site for more.

Exeter Chiefs discussion points

So close. While the defeat to Northampton at Allianz Stadium leaves a sour taste, Chiefs can take solace from a fine run to the final.

The big loss from last season is Wallabies centre Len Ikitau, whose place will be contested by Kiwi recruit Dallas McLeod and ex-Bath man Will Butt. Christ Tshiunza’s late-season form means he will be more sorely missed than when injury and indifferent performances saw the club let him leave for Sale.

Buoyed by the Black Knight takeover, a sense of optimism hangs in the air. Most encouraging from last season was the settled half-back duo of Stephen Varney and Harvey Skinner. If they continue to dovetail well, Chiefs could fly high towards the top of the table.

Sandy Park has always been a difficult assignment for visiting teams. So if Exeter can pick up regular points on their travels, they will be set for another title push.

Key player

You can’t look past Henry Slade. He’s just been rewarded with another enhanced England contract and the centre is worth his weight in gold to Rob Baxter. Slade’s experience has been vital while most of the squad has been rebuilt around him and his kicking off the tee is now a lethal asset. The trademark booming touch-finders are real momentum swingers too.

One to watch

Kane James had a memorable summer, winning his first Wales cap during the Nations Championship in Argentina. We’re told the punchy back-row is one to avoid in training as when he hits you, you stay hit. The 21-year-old faces plenty of competition, with Ethan Roots, Greg Fisilau and Ross Vintcent all in the mix, but Baxter is adept at getting his best players on the park. James could be a breakout star in the PREM if given the opportunity to flourish.

Coaches’ box

After a few years of upheaval, things have settled down. DoR Baxter is supported by Dave Walder (attack), Haydn Thomas (defence) and Ross McMillan (forwards). James Wilson (assistant backs) and Glen Townson (assistant forwards) complete the line-up.

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds

Exeter Chiefs 2026-27 prediction

You wouldn’t bet against Chiefs sneaking into the play-offs again.

Exeter Chiefs 2026-27 odds

10-1

Vital statistic

Exeter conceded the fewest line breaks (6.7), tries (three) and points (21) per PREM match last season.

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Exeter Chiefs signings

Dallas McLeod (Crusaders)

Nika Abuladze (Montpellier)

Harry Wilson (Saracens)

Obinna Nkwocha (Worcester Warriors)

Sam Wolstenholme (Bristol Bears)

Sam Harris (Bath Rugby)

Will Butt (Bath Rugby)

Jake Murray (Harlequins)

Archie McArthur (Gloucester)

Exeter Chiefs departures

Len Ikitau (Brumbies)

Scott Sio (Cardiff)

Rusi Tuima (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Will Rigg (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Martin Moloney (Ulster)

Christ Tshiunza (Sale Sharks)

Charlie Chapman (Worcester Warriors)

Tamati Tua (Black Rams)

Dan John (Ospreys)

Charlie Bell (Richmond)

Alfie Bell (Rotherham)

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