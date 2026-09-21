Tigers reached the PREM semi-finals last season. Can Geoff Parling lift the Welford Road outfit another level?

It’s fair to say Geoff Parling had an impressive start to his tenure as Leicester Tigers boss last season. The former England lock knows Welford Road like the back of his hand after six years on the playing staff, and subsequently guided his squad to a Gallagher PREM semi-final where they lost to eventual champions Northampton Saints. They’ve added Wales’ Aaron Wainwright, Argentina’s Joel Sclavi and former England star Mako Vunipola to their pack, but will that be enough to push them up another level?

Below we preview Leicester’s chances before their season gets underway against Saracens (live on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 27 September). Between now and the big kick-off, Rugby World will be giving its verdict on every PREM and URC side – keep coming back to the site for more.

Leicester Tigers discussion points

Bar one TNT Sports pre-game blow-up, Geoff Parling has been an assured presence at Welford Road. He presided over 12 league wins in 2025-26 and only a silky Saints side stopped Tigers reaching the final. Parling knows what it takes to land a PREM title (twice) from his time at the club as a player and you wouldn’t bet against him repeating the trick before his time is up.

“They’re playing with freedom, backing their skills,” Tom Varndell said of Tigers. “They have a licence to play heads-up rugby. They look like a completely different team.”

Billy Searle was arguably the signing of the season, never giving the now-departed James O’Connor a look-in at ten. Ollie Chessum’s step up to the captaincy has been seamless; even more responsibility will fall on his shoulders after his fellow England international George Martin’s departure to Saracens.

Welsh international Aaron Wainwright is a clever signing while Mako Vunipola arrives to replace loosehead Nicky Smith and guide promising youngster Archie van der Flier.

Key player

You saw what it means to Ollie Chessum when the tears flowed after bowing out at the semi-final stage. Tipped as a future England captain, the lock/flanker is a physical ball-carrier, deceptively fast and hits hard in defence. A superb lineout operator, it’s hard to pinpoint a real weakness in his game.

One to watch

Outside-centre Will Wand, 24, was working on a building site as a sandblaster three years ago but now works his magic at the top of the English game. He was named PREM Player of the Month for April and made the England A squad. Also adept on the wing, he got married this summer so will hope for more reasons to celebrate.

Coaches’ box

It’s all change behind Parling with Brett Deacon and Pete Hewat leaving their roles. Craig Childs has arrived from Stormers to run the defence while Rod Seib has joined from Connacht to lead on attack. Neil Fowkes (scrum), Anthony Allen (assistant) and Alex Davies (skills/kicking) complete the unit.

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds

Leicester Tigers 2026-27 prediction

Play-off material. But they might need another year under Parling to make it to the final.

Leicester Tigers 2026-27 odds

7-1

Vital statistic

No PREM team assisted more line breaks (19) and tries (seven) from kicks than Leicester last season.

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Leicester Tigers signings

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)

Mako Vunipola (Vannes)

Joel Sclavi (La Rochelle)

Elliot Stooke (Red Hurricanes)

Jack Doorey-Palmer (Harlequins)

Joe Jenkins (Bristol)

Leicester Tigers departures

Nicky Smith (Sale Sharks)

Harry Wells (Bedford Blues)

Hanro Liebenberg (Bulls)

George Martin (Saracens)

Cameron Miell (Worcester, loan)

James O’Connor (released)

Izaia Perese (Queensland Reds)

Jack Kinder (Ampthill)

Tom Threlfall (Rotherham)

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