Gloucester v Leicester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Changes abound after both sides turnaround from midweek Gallagher Premiership games – the hosts have made 15 changes to the starting lineup since that lost to Saracens, while Leicester have made 17 swaps after defeating London Irish.

Jack Singleton, Ollie Thorley, Danny Cipriani, Jonny May and Jake Polledri come in to start for the Cherry and Whites after being rested against Sarries.

Thom Smith captains Leicester in just his fifth senior outing – he is only 23 – while Jack Van Poortvliet and Zack Henry make up the half-back pairing as George Ford and Ben Youngs sit on the bench. Ollie Chessum makes his debut on the flank and Blake Enever makes his second appearance.

Leicester triumphed last time these two met, 16-13. Tom Hardwick’s last-minute penalty saw Leicester take the result.

As Steve Borthwick said of this one: “We want to take another step forward this Sunday. It is a different set of players with this opportunity… We want to continue to develop our game.”

For the hosts, Lewis Ludlow returns as skipper while Stephen Varney will hope to continues his after scoring form from the bench – he has three tries in as many games.

Gloucester: Jason Woodward; Ollie Thorley, Chris Harris, Billy Twelvetrees, Jonny May; Danny Cipriani, Joe Simpson; Val Rapava-Ruskin, Jack Singleton, Fraser Balmain, Ed Slater, Matt Garvey, Ruan Ackermann, Lewis Ludlow (captain), Jake Polledri.

Replacements: Franco Marais, Corne Fourie, Jack Stanley, Jordy Reid, Jack Clement, Stephen Varney, Tom Seabrook, Lloyd Evans.

Leicester: George Worth; Harry Potter, Guy Porter, Tom Hardwick, Jordan Olowofela; Zack Henry, Jack Van Poortvliet; Ryan Bower, Charlie Clare, Joe Heyes, Tomás Lavanini, Blake Enever, Ollie Chessum, Thom Smith (captain), Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Jake Kerr, Facundo Gigena, Nephi Leatigaga, Cameron Henderson, Jordan Taufua, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Dan Kelly.

How to watch Gloucester v Leicester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Gloucester v Leicester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Gloucester v Leicester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Gloucester v Leicester, which kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 2 HD in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Gloucester v Leicester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Gloucester v Leicester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Gloucester v Leicester will kick off at 11.30am EST and 8.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Gloucester v Leicester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Gloucester v Leicester at 1.30am on Monday (AEST).

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Gloucester v Leicester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Gloucester v Leicester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 3.30am on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Gloucester v Leicester live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Gloucester v Leicester kicks off at 5.30pm on SuperSport 9.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

