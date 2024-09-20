Harlequins Gallagher Premiership preview 2024-25 season

Can Danny Wilson's livewires turn excitement into trophies this term?

Our Harlequins Gallagher Premiership preview assesses the state of play at The Stoop as the well-supported and entertaining Quins look to mount another serious title challenge.

Discussion points

Related: Exeter Chiefs Gallagher Premiership preview

Quins have sold out their season tickets for a third year running, their swashbuckling rugby wooing fans in big numbers. Their 2023-24 European exploits – which included thrilling wins at Racing and Bordeaux – made a second successive sixth-place league finish harder to swallow; a sense of underachievement hangs in the Stoop air.

Into the mix come two veteran Welsh Lions in Leigh Halfpenny and Wyn Jones as well as Argentina’s sevens star Rodrigo Isgró, though tighthead Titi Lamositele is the most telling signing, tasked as he is with replacing club legend Will Collier. Andre Esterhuizen, the fabulously assertive ball-carrier in midfield, will also be much missed.

Quins leaked the most league tries last season apart from the bottom two, so the arrival of Jason Gilmore as defence coach is seminal. He’s had head coach roles with Australia’s U20 and A teams, along with defence roles at the Waratahs and Reds. Some things never change, however: Danny Care is entering his 19th season at the club.

Key player

Can one man be too important? At times you feel Quins are waiting for Marcus Smith to conjure some match-winning magic. Certainly they’re a very different side without him. “Not again!” spluttered Care after one of Smith’s many match awards.

Read more: All the Gallagher Premiership 2024-25 shirts revealed and ranked!

One to watch

Joe Marler, 34, is handing the loosehead baton to Fin Baxter, 22, at club and Test level. So far he has passed every challenge. “Don’t be fooled by the baby face, there’s a proper Test player behind that façade,” said Marler after Baxter’s Test debut in NZ.

Coaches’ box

Besides Gilmore, there’s a new Head of Medical in Brian O’Leary, who spent nine years as Head of Performance at London Irish. Danny Wilson (head), Nick Evans (attack) and Adam Jones (scrum & transition) are the linchpins.

Prediction

If they can tighten up defensively without losing that ‘swing the bat’ brio, they’ll be major contenders.

Did you enjoy our Harlequins Gallagher Premiership preview? Let us know on socials or email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.