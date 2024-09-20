Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership preview 2024-25 season

With a new coach in Michael Cheika, can Tigers fans dare to dream this year?

Our Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership preview examines the state of play at Mattioli Woods Welford Road after the arrival of Michael Cheika – arguably the league’s biggest development over the summer…

Discussion points

Life is never dull at Leicester, whose rise out of the mire to become champions in 2022 seems an age away now. Dan McKellar was appointed a year ago after a rigorous six-month process, the best of about 40 candidates, so the club told us.

Yet he was dumped in June on the back of a lowly finish. So Michael Cheika, whose extensive CV includes 66 Tests as Wallabies head coach, sweeps in to add his fiery brand of management. “I’m looking for total commitment and clear alignment to how we want to play the game. You’ve got to be great at everything when you want to aim high,” he says.

The exit of Springbok Jasper Wiese deprives Tigers of arguably the game’s most devastating ball-carrier, but in comes Corné Beets, the Junior Springbok of the Year, as a younger model. Leicester were bottom of the pile when it came to line breaks last season, so new attack coach Pete Hewat has his work cut out.

Key player

Julián Montoya, who captained Cheika’s Pumas, embodies the work ethic that the new boss will be looking for. A big scrummager and crunching tackler, Montoya’s form dipped a little last year but expect him to be firing again.

One to watch

Ollie Chessum and George Martin should be the engine room but keep your eye on Finn Carnduff, a lock/back-row. He led England U20 to World Cup glory in July and has impressed in his handful of Premiership minutes to date.

Coaches’ box

Tigers went most of last season without an attack coach after Alan Dickens left in October; Hewat arrives from Black Rams Tokyo to fill the breach. Matt Parr returns as Head of Athletic Performance while Brett Deacon (forwards), Matt Everard (defence) and Dan Palmer (scrum) have major roles.

Prediction

Tigers will come good again but it will take time. Champions Cup qualifiers, yes – but no more.

