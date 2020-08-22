Leicester v Bath live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Both teams have struggled to rediscover former glories of late – who will come out on top at Welford Road?

Leicester v Bath live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

The final match of round 15 in the Gallagher Premiership sees two famous clubs go head-to-head, although both Leicester and Bath have struggled to replicate former glories in more recent years.

Bath secured a narrow 13-10 win at the Rec when these two sides met in January, Tom Homer’s second try 11 minutes from time decisive, and they have won on their last two trips to Welford Road. Will they be able to make it a three wins in a row at the ground for the first-ever time?

Head coach Steve Borthwick is putting his faith in a new-look Tigers side for his first game at Welford Road. He’s made 13 changes to his starting line-up to face Bath, only Tomas Lavanini and George Worth remaining from the side that lost to Exeter in their first game back.

Scrum-half Ben White will captain the Tigers while Blake Enever, Guy Porter and Harry Potter all make their Leicester debuts.

In contrast, Bath have made only two changes to the team that secured a bonus-point victory over London Irish last weekend. Cameron Redpath will make his Bath debut at inside-centre, replacing Josh Matavesi in midfield, while Tom Ellis comes in for Zach Mercer in the back row.

Leicester: Zack Henry; Harry Potter, George Worth, Guy Porter, Harry Simmons; Johnny McPhillips, Ben White (captain); Nephi Leatigaga, Jake Kerr, Joe Heyes, Tomas Lavanini, Blake Enever, George Martin, Luke Wallace, Thom Smith.

Replacements: Charlie Clare, Ryan Bower, Dan Cole, Cameron Henderson, Jordan Coghlan, Jack Van Poortvliet, Tom Hardwick, Freddie Steward.

Bath: Anthony Watson; Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph, Cameron Redpath, Ruaridh McConnochie; Rhys Priestland, Ben Spencer; Lewis Boyce, Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Josh McNally, Charlie Ewels (captain), Tom Ellis, Sam Underhill, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Beno Obano, Christian Judge, Elliott Stooke, Josh Bayliss, Will Chudley, Josh Matavesi, Tom de Glanville.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Leicester v Sale wherever you are.

How to watch Leicester v Bath from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Leicester v Bath, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leicester v Bath live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leicester v Bath, which kicks off at 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon, will be shown live on BT Sport 3/Ultimate in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leicester v Bath takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leicester v Bath live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Leicester v Bath will kick off at 11.30am EST and 9.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Leicester v Bath live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Leicester v Bath kicks off at 5.30pm on SuperSport 8.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.