Leicester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Both teams have struggled since the restart – but who will come out on top at Welford Road?

Both Leicester and London Irish are on losing runs in the Gallagher Premiership – Tigers have lost three in a row while the Exiles have slipped to four straight defeats. So who will come out on top at Welford Road this evening?

Irish beat the Tigers 36-11 last November but have only won twice at Welford Road since they first played there in 1923.

The Exiles’ starting XV features seven changes from the one that lost to Northampton on Saturday. There’s an all-new front row of Harry Elrington, Motu Matu’u and Sekope Kepu as well as a fresh centre pairing – Curtis Rona and Terrence Hepetema.

Leicester have made 14 changes to the squad that lost to Bath at the weekend, including the return of England half-backs Ben Youngs and George Ford. Former Fiji wing Nemani Nadolo also makes his first start for the Tigers.

Leicester: Freddie Steward; David Williams, Jaco Taute, Matt Scott, Nemani Nadolo; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs (captain), Dan Cole, Harry Wells, Calum Green, Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Jordan Taufua.

Replacements: Charlie Clare, Nephi Leatigaga, Joe Heyes, George Martin, Luke Wallace, Ben White, Zack Henry, Jordan Olowofela.

London Irish: Tom Homer; Tom Parton, Curtis Rona, Terrence Hepetema, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Paddy Jackson, Ben Meehan; Harry Elrington, Motu Matu’u, Sekope Kepu, George Nott, Sebastian de Chaves, Ben Donnell, Blair Cowan (captain), Albert Tuisue.

Replacements: Matt Cornish, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Lovejoy Chawatama, Jack Cooke, TJ Ioane, Rory Brand, Jacob Atkins, Ross Neal.

Below are all the details you need to find a reliable live stream for Leicester v London Irish wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Leicester v London Irish from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Leicester v London Irish, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leicester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leicester v London Irish, which kicks off at 6pm this evening, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 Extra (via the red button) and on the app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Leicester v London Irish takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Leicester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Leicester v London Irish will kick off at 1pm EST and 10am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Leicester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, you can watch Leicester v London Irish at 3am on Thursday morning (AEST) on Fox Sports More.

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Leicester v London Irish live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Leicester v London Irish from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 5am on Thursday morning on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

