Northampton v Bath live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The late kick-off on Wednesday in the Gallagher Premiership sees Northampton take on Bath. The sides sit 6th and 5th in the table respectively at the moment and both sides have 40 points. No doubt they will both have ambitions of chasing down the teams above them.

The last time the two sides met was back in November where Bath secured a 22-13 victory despite having Aled Brew sent-off in the 47th minute. Northampton themselves had two players sin-binned in what was a chippy affair.

Form-wise, Bath have resumed their season in great form as they have won their last two matches with bonus points whereas Northampton have won once and lost once.

Bath have lost just two of their last seven fixtures against the Saints in Premiership Rugby but their only victory at Franklin’s Gardens since April 2000 was 18-14 in September 2016.

Northampton: Ahsee Tuala, Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, Piers Francis, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Dan Biggar, Henry Taylor, Nick Auterac, James Fish, Owen Franks, David Ribbans, Api Ratuniyarawa, Courtney Lawes, JJ Tonks, Teimana Harrison (captain)

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Francois van Wyk, Ehren Painter, Lewis Bean, Tui Uru, Tom James, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Collins

Bath: Tom de Glanville, Semesa Rokoduguni, Max Clark, Cameron Redpath, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Josh Matavesi, Will Chudley, Beno Obano, Jack Walker, Christian Judge, Will Spencer, Elliott Stooke, Mike Williams, Josh Bayliss (captain), Zach Mercer

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Lewis Boyce, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Miles Reid, Ben Spencer, Rhys Priestland, Ruaridh McConnochie

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Northampton v Bath wherever you are.

How to watch Northampton v Bath from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Northampton v Bath, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Northampton v Bath live stream: How to watch from the UK

Northampton v Bath which kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Northampton v Bath takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Northampton v Bath live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Northampton v Bath through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Northampton v Bath live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Northampton v Bath will kick off on NBC Sports Gold at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Northampton v Bath live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can find Northampton v Bath at 4.40am (AEST) on Thursday

Foxtel currently have a deal on the Sports HD bundle if you sign up for a 12-month plan by 31 August 2020. Instead of the usual $74 a month, it’s $59 – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Northampton v Bath live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

Northampton v Bath is being televised in New Zealand on Sky Sport 2 and will kick off at 6.40am on Thursday morning.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Alternatively we recommend ExpressVPN as well so you can watch the match from anywhere.

Northampton v Bath live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

You’ll be able to watch Northampton v Bath from 8.45pm on SuperSport 8 Live.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

