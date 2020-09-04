Here is all the information you need on how to watch Northampton's clash with Exeter.

Northampton v Exeter live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Friday night in the Gallagher Premiership sees Northampton Saints take on top-of-the-table Exeter in what we hope will be a closer affair than last time. Back in February the Chiefs destroyed Northampton at Sandy Park, scoring nine tries in a 57-7 romp.

The form of each side doesn’t look great though. Northampton have won just twice in the last nine rounds of Gallagher Premiership Rugby whilst the Exeter Chiefs have won their last five Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixtures, four with maximum league points.

Northampton: George Furbank, Ahsee Tuala, Matt Proctor, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Collins, Dan Biggar, Henry Taylor, Francois van Wyk, James Fish, Owen Franks, David Ribbans, Api Ratuniyarawa, Courtney Lawes, JJ Tonks, Teimana Harrison (captain)

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Nick Auterac, Paul Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Shaun Adendorff, Alex Mitchell, Piers Francis, Taqele Naiyaravoro

Exeter: Josh Hodge, Tom O’Flaherty, Phil Dollman, Tom Hendrickson, Corey Baldwin, Gareth Steenson, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Alec Hepburn, Jack Yeandle (captain), Tomas Francis, Dave Dennis, Sam Skinner, Jannes Kirsten, Sean Lonsdale, Don Armand

Replacements: Jack Innard, Billy Keast, Alfie Petch, Tom Price, Richard Capstick, Joe Snow, Harvey Skinner, Tom Wyatt

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Northampton v Exeter wherever you are.

How to watch Northampton v Exeter from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Northampton v Exeter, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Northampton v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the UK

Northampton v Exeter, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport app in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Northampton v Exeter, takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Northampton v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Northampton v Exeter through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Northampton v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Northampton v Exeter will kick off on NBC Sports Gold at 2.45pm EST and 11.45am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Northampton v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can find Northampton v Exeter at 4.40am on Saturday morning (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Northampton v Exeter live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

Northampton v Exeter is being televised in New Zealand on Sky Sport Select and will kick off at 6.40am on Saturday morning.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Alternatively we recommend ExpressVPN as well so you can watch the match from anywhere.

Northampton v Exeter live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, then SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

You’ll be able to watch Northampton v Exeter from 8.40pm on SuperSport Variety 2.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from EasyView, with access to Blitz, to Premium, with all ten sports channels.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.