Plus all the team news ahead of the showdown at the Ricoh Arena

Premiership semi-final Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

It’s into the big time now. Which one of these exciting outfits can make it to the Gallagher Premiership final?

It’s Wasps’ fourth Premiership semi-final in the last five years and they come in to it with key figures Joe Launchbury and Jack Willis back to face Bristol. And Jack’s younger brother Tom features on the bench too. In-form scrum-half Dan Robson will hope to lead the way against exciting young ten, Jacob Umaga.

There will be no return for former Wasps star Charles Piutau though – the Bears playmaker has an Achilles injury. His brother Siale starts at 12, while Max Malins comes in at full-back. That leaves room for Callum Sheedy to play ten (alongside half-back partner Andy Uren), and captain Steve Luatua and No 8 Nathan Hughes join the pack.

Wasps: Matteo Minozzi; Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Jacob Umaga, Dan Robson; Simon McIntyre, Tommy Taylor, Kieran Brookes, Joe Launchbury (captain), Will Rowlands, Jack Willis, Thomas Young, Brad Shields.

Replacements: Gabriel Oghre, Tom West, Biyi Alo, James Gaskell, Alfie Barbeary, Tom Willis, Ben Vellacott, Michael Le Bourgeois.

Bristol Bears: Max Malins; Luke Morahan, Semi Radradra, Siale Piutau, Piers O’Conor; Callum Sheedy, Andy Uren; Jake Woolmore, Harry Thacker, John Afoa, Joe Joyce, Chris Vui, Steve Luatua (captain), Ben Earl, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: George Kloska, Yann Thomas, Kyle Sinckler, Ed Holmes, Dan Thomas, Harry Randall, Sam Bedlow, Alapati Leiua.

If that whets your appetite, here’s all the ways you can stream Wasps v Bristol online…

How to watch Wasps v Bristol from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Wasps v Bristol, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the UK

Wasps v Bristol, which kicks off at 1.30pm on Saturday 10 October, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

>> Try 5 issues of Rugby World magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wasps v Bristol takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Wasps v Bristol (kick-off 2.30pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Wasps v Bristol will kick off at 8.30am and 5.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Wasps v Bristol from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 1.30am on Sunday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Wasps v Bristol kicks off at 2.30pm on SuperSport Variety 3.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Wasps v Bristol live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Wasps v Bristol in Japan (kick-off 9.30pm). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.