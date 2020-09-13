Here are all the details on how you can watch Sale's upcoming match with Bath.

Sale v Bath live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Sale are on fantastic form in the Gallagher Premiership at the moment winning their last four matches. This run of form has seen them rise up the table to as high as 2nd and they will be looking to cement that position against Bath this weekend.

Bath are not a side to be taken lightly though as they have won their last two matches including a 40-15 drubbing or Worcester. They sit in 5th place right now only four points behind Sale so this weekend’s action could see big swings in the table.

Indeed the last time the two sides faced each other was in December 2019 and it was a narrow victory for Bath. We expect the scoreline to be similarly tight this weekend. Below are the teams.

Sale: Luke James, Denny Solomona, Manu Tuilagi, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Marland Yarde, AJ MacGinty, Faf de Klerk, Valerey Morozov, Akker van der Merwe, Will-Griff John, Matt Postlethwaite, Jean-Luc du Preez, Jono Ross (captain) Ben Curry, Tom Curry



Replacements: Rob Webber, Coenie Oosthuizen, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Cobus Wiese, Jean Luc du Preez, Will Cliff, Sam James, Arron Reed.

Bath: Tom de Glanville, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Jonathan Joseph, Josh Matavesi, Ruaridh McConnochie, Rhys Priestland, Ben Spencer, Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Josh McNally, Charlie Ewels (captain), Josh Bayliss, Sam Underhill, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Ross Batty, Juan Schoeman, Henry Thomas, Will Spencer, Tom Ellis, Miles Reid, Will Chudley, Cameron Redpath

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Sale v Bath wherever you are.

How to watch Sale v Bath from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Sale v Bath, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Sale v Bath live stream: How to watch from the UK

Sale v Bath, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, will be shown live on the BT Sport app. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Sale v Bath takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Sale v Bath live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Sale v Bath will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Sale v Bath live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Sale v Bath at 11.55pm on Sunday (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Sale v Bath live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Sale v Bath from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 2am on Monday morning on Sky Sport 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

