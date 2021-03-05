Sale v Newcastle live stream: How to watch from anywhere

It’s fourth v sixth in the Gallagher Premiership this Friday night

Sale v Newcastle live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

These two teams met on the second weekend of the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership season, with a late Toby Flood try giving Newcastle a 15-13 win over Sale.

You can watch the highlights of that match here…

Tonight (kick-off 8pm) they meet at the AJ Bell Stadium, sitting fourth and sixth in the table, and here is how the teams line up.

Sale: Luke James; Byron McGuigan, Sam James, Sam Hill, Marland Yarde; AJ MacGinty, Faf de Klerk (captain); Bevan Rodd, Curtis Langdon, Will Griff John, Josh Beaumont, Lood De Jager, Cobus Wiese, Sam Dugdale, Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: Akker van der Merwe, Ross Harrison, Coenie Oosthuizen, Jean-Pierre du Preez, Cameron Neild, Raffi Quirke, Robert du Preez, Simon Hammersley.

Newcastle: Tom Penny; Mateo Carreras, Matias Orlando, Luther Burrell, Ben Stevenson; Brett Connon, Louis Schreuder; Trevor Davison, George McGuigan, Logovi’i Mulipola, Greg Peterson, Marco Fuser, Rob Farrar, John Hardie, Callum Chick (captain).

Replacements: Jamie Blamire, Adam Brocklebank, Mark Tampin, Darren Barry, Connor Collett, Michael Young, Joel Matavesi, Alex Tait.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Sale v Newcastle wherever you are.

How to watch Sale v Newcastle from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Sale v Newcastle, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Sale v Newcastle live stream: How to watch from the UK

Sale v Newcastle, which kicks off at 8pm tonight, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 Extra in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Sale v Newcastle takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Sale v Newcastle live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Sale v Newcastle (kick-off 9pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Sale v Newcastle live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Sale v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm EST and midday on the West Coast.

Sale v Newcastle live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Sale v Newcastle from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 9am on Saturday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 June 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Sale v Newcastle live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Sale v Newcastle kicks off at 10pm on SuperSport Variety 1.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Sale v Newcastle live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Sale v Newcastle in Japan (kick-off 5am on Saturday). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

