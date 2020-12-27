Sale v Wasps live stream: How to watch from anywhere

All you need to know about Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership match

Sale v Wasps live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

It’s fourth v tenth in today’s one Gallagher Premiership fixture as Sale host Wasps at the AJ Bell Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

Last year’s finalists Wasps have won only one of their league fixtures so far this season while Sale are in the top four after two wins from three matches.

Here are the team line-ups and below we explain how to find a reliable live stream for Sale v Wasps.

Sale Sharks: Sam James; Luke James, Roahn Janse van Rensburg, Sam Hill, Marland Yarde; AJ MacGinty, Faf de Klerk (captain); Valerey Morozov, Akker van der Merwe, Coenie Oosthuizen, Matt Postlethwaite, JP du Preez, Cobus Wiese, Tom Curry, Daniel du Preez.

Replacements: Curtis Langdon, Ross Harrison, Will-Griff John, James Phillips, Sam Dugdale, Will Cliff, Robert du Preez, Tom Roebuck.

Wasps: Lima Sopoaga; Zach Kibirige, Paolo Odogwu, Michael Le Bourgeois, Josh Bassett; Charlie Atkinson, Will Porter; Tom West, Tom Cruse, Kieran Brookes, Will Rowlands, James Gaskell, Ben Morris, Thomas Young (captain), Alfie Barbeary.

Replacements: Tommy Taylor, Simon McIntyre, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Levi Douglas, Tom Willis, Dan Robson, Jimmy Gopperth, Juan de Jongh.

How to watch Sale v Wasps from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Sale v Wasps, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Sale v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the UK

Sale v Wasps, which kicks off at 3pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Sale v Wasps takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Sale v Wasps live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Sale v Wasps will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Sale v Wasps live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Sale v Wasps in the early hours of Monday at 2am (AEST).

If you don’t want a long-term contract, you can also stream games live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A basic package is $25 a month and premium is $35 a month – and they are offering a FREE 14-day trial to new customers.

Sale v Wasps live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Sale v Wasps from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4am early on Monday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January 2021 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Sale v Wasps live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Sale v Wasps kicks off at 5pm on SuperSport Variety 2.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

