Bath have won seven of their eight games since the Premiership resumed but need another mighty effort today at Allianz Park to book their place in the semi-finals

Saracens v Bath live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Bath have drawn the short straw in the final round of the Gallagher Premiership regular season. Wasps, Sale and Bristol – their rivals for a play-off place – will be expected to see off opposition with different agendas and little to play for beyond professional pride.

In contrast, Bath today face a Saracens side looking to mark the end of an era in appropriate, winning fashion (kick-off 3pm). It is Sarries’ last Premiership match before they drop down to the RFU Championship and begin another journey with newer and younger players aboard.

On top of which, two giants of the Premiership take their leave. Richard Wigglesworth will make his 250th and final Saracens appearance ten years after joining from Sale Sharks. The England scrum-half, who is not hanging up his boots just yet, bows out as a Saracen with five Premiership titles and three Champions Cups to his name.

Club captain Brad Barritt has been at Sarries even longer. Sadly, injury denies this immense and courageous figure a 263rd and final appearance for the club.

Wigglesworth, 37, said: “Brad as captain has basically lifted every trophy we have ever won. I have never seen a guy physically do what he does on a weekly basis.”

With Barritt, Alex Goode and Duncan Taylor all missing, Sarries’ midfield has an unfamiliar look. Sam Crean and Callum Hunter-Hill come into the pack, which is otherwise unchanged from the one beaten agonisingly by Racing 92 in the Champions Cup semi-final.

Bath know anything other than victory at Allianz Park, where they have never won, will mean their wait for a last-four place continues. They last reached the semi-finals in 2015, going on to lose the final to Sarries.

Fly-half Rhys Priestland plays his 100th game for them in a side showing two changes from the XV that achieved a remarkable comeback win over Gloucester in the previous round. Josh McNally replaces Elliott Stooke at lock and Mike Williams comes in for Tom Ellis in the back row. Will Spencer is the only change on the bench.

Bath have won all four away matches since the Premiership resumed in mid-August and must believe they have what it takes to do the job, regardless of what Saracens throw at them.

“Emotions will be running high for them,” said prop Lewis Boyce. “They are one hell of a side but from what we have here at Bath Rugby and how we have been training, I think we can go there and do what we need to do. The boys are flying and it is our quarter-final.”

The reverse fixture last November took place when Saracens were just starting their mission to eat into a 35-point deduction for breaching salary cap regulations. As we know, events overtook them. They won 25-12 at The Rec that day, all the points coming from the boots of Owen Farrell and Priestland apart from a Sean Maitland try.

Saracens: Elliot Daly; Alex Lewington, Dom Morris, Juan Pablo Socino, Sean Maitland; Manu Vunipola, Richard Wigglesworth; Sam Crean, Jamie George, Vincent Koch, Maro Itoje, Tim Swinson, Callum Hunter-Hill, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Tom Woolstencroft, 17 Robin Hislop, 18 Alec Clarey, 19 Joel Kpoku, 20 Janco Venter, 21 Aled Davies, 22 Harry Sloan, 23 Rotimi Segun.

Bath: Anthony Watson; Semesa Rokoduguni, Jonathan Joseph, Josh Matavesi, Ruaridh McConnochie; Rhys Priestland, Ben Spencer; Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Will Stuart, Josh McNally, Charlie Ewels (capt), Mike Williams, Sam Underhill, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Lewis Boyce, 18 Christian Judge, 19 Will Spencer, 20 Miles Reid, 21 Will Chudley, 22 Cameron Redpath, 23 Joe Cokanasiga.

Here's how to watch a reliable live stream of Saracens v Bath wherever you are…

Saracens v Bath live stream: How to watch from the UK

Saracens v Bath, which kicks off at 3pm today, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

