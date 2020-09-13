Saracens v Exeter live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Who will come out on top in this repeat of last year’s Premiership final?

Saracens v Exeter live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

This may be a repeat of last year’s Gallagher Premiership final but the teams look very different to those that lined up at Twickenham on 1 June 2019.

In fact, there are only three players across both squads who were involved in that final – Don Armand and Dave Dennis in the Exeter line-up and Tom Woolstencroft of Saracens.

Both coaching teams have clearly had next weekend’s European Champions Cup quarter-finals in mind when looking at selection for this afternoon’s match (kick-off 4.30pm).

With a play-off place already assured and just one more point from three matches needed to guarantee a home semi-final, Exeter are fielding a youthful side at Allianz Park.

Alfie Petch, Facundo Cordero, Tom Wyatt, Joe Snow and Harvey Skinner make their first Premiership starts and are complemented by the experience of captain Armand and full-back Phil Dollman.

Janco Venter and Harry Sloan make their first starts for Saracens, who have been defeated in their last two league matches but haven’t lost three in a row since 2017.

Saracens: Will Hooley; Rotimi Segun, Dom Morris, Harry Sloan, Elliott Obatoyinbo; Manu Vunipola, Tom Whiteley; Sam Crean, Kapeli Pifeleti, Alec Clarey, Joel Kpoku, Callum Hunter-Hill, Calum Clark (captain), Sean Reffell, Janco Venter.

Replacements: Tom Woolstencroft, Robin Hislop, Josh Ibuanokpe, Cameron Boon, Andy Christie, Alex Day, Juan Pablo Socino, Josh Hallett.

Exeter: Phil Dollman; Josh Hodge, Corey Baldwin, Tom Wyatt, Facundo Cordero; Harvey Skinner, Joe Snow; Billy Keast, Jack Innard, Alfie Petch, Will Witty, Tom Price, Sean Lonsdale, Richard Capstick, Don Armand (captain).

Replacements: Jordon Poole, James Kenny, Matt Johnson, Dave Dennis, Aaron Hinkley, Will Yarnell, Jack Walsh, Luke Mehson.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Saracens v Exeter wherever you are.

How to watch Saracens v Exeter from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Saracens v Exeter, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Saracens v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the UK

Saracens v Exeter, which kicks off at today at 4.30pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Saracens v Exeter takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Saracens v Exeter live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Saracens v Exeter (kick-off 5.30pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Saracens v Exeter live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Saracens v Exeter will kick off at 11.30am EST and 8.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Saracens v Exeter live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Saracens v Exeter from the Land of the Long White Cloud, it requires an early start as the match kicks off at 3.30am on Monday morning on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Saracens v Exeter live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to keep track of the many South Africans plying their trade in the Premiership, SuperSport shows matches in South Africa.

South Africa is one hour ahead of the UK, so Saracens v Exeter kicks off at 5.30pm on SuperSport’s Grandstand and Variety 2 channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

