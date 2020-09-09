Wasps v Leicester live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Can the hosts keep their phenomenal form going in this mid-week match-up?

Wasps v Leicester live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online from anywhere

Wasps have been enjoying themselves in the Gallagher Premiership lately.

They revelled in a 28-18 win over Sarries last time out. And they continue their assault on the play-off spots by welcoming back prop Kieran Brookes, who has missed four with a shoulder injury – an entertaining development as he is set to lock horns with Tigers loosehead Ellis Genge, who captains the visitors.

Wasps are also giving teenager Alfie Barbeary a first Premiership start at blindside flanker. Jack Willis, who has been in scorching form lately, will monitor Barbeary’s progress from the bench.

The last time these two met, in February, Wasps were playing their first match since previous director of rugby Dai Young had departed, and Tigers came from behind at half-time to take a nine-point win. Returning to the Ricoh though, they are hunting for just their second victory since the league restarted.



Tom Youngs is again absent, with Jake Kerr at hooker for Tigers. Ben Youngs is on the bench with starter Ben White the only starter who was in that 18-9 win in February. Newbie lock Cameron Henderson makes his first start for Leicester.

Karl Dickson has the whistle, as the ref takes charge of his 29th Premiership match.

Wasps: Matteo Minozzi; Zach Kibirige, Malakai Fekitoa, Ryan Mills, Marcus Watson; Jacob Umaga, Dan Robson; Tom West, Gabriel Oghre, Kieran Brookes, Joe Launchbury (captain), James Gaskell, Alfie Barbeary, Thomas Young, Brad Shields. Replacements: Tom Cruse, Simon McIntyre, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Levi Douglas, Jack Willis, Sam Wolstenholme, Jimmy Gopperth, Sam Spink. Leicester: George Worth; Harry Potter, Dan Kelly, Guy Porter, Harry Simmons; Zack Henry, Ben White; Ellis Genge (captain), Jake Kerr, Nephi Leatigaga, Cameron Henderson, Blake Enever, Ollie Chessum, Thom Smith, 8 Jordan Coghlan. Replacements: Charlie Clare, Facundo Gigena, Joe Heyes, Harry Wells, Sam Lewis, Ben Youngs, Johnny McPhillips, Andrew Forsyth.

Find out below how you can watch Wasps v Leicester from wherever you are…

How to watch Wasps v Leicester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Wasps v Leicester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Wasps v Leicester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Wasps v Leicester, which kicks off on Wednesday 9 September at 5.30pm, will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Wasps v Leicester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Wasps v Leicester live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein or Switzerland, you can watch Wasps v Leicester (kick-off 6.30pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN.

Wasps v Leicester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Wasps v Leicester will kick off at 12.30pm EST and 9.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Wasps v Leicester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Wasps v Leicester at 2.30am on Thursday (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Wasps v Leicester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Wasps v Leicester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4.30am on Thursday on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Wasps v Leicester live stream: How to watch from Japan

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Wasps v Leicester in Japan (kick-off 1.30am on Thursday). The service is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

