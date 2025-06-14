Bath v Leicester Tigers live streams: How to watch the Premiership final

Who’ll be crowned Premiership champions in this year’s Twickenham showpiece?

Watch a Bath v Leicester live stream to find out which of these giants of English rugby will be crowned Gallagher Premiership champions in this year’s showpiece final at Twickenham.

Below you’ll find all the information you need on how to watch Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers online, on TV and from anywhere on Saturday – including a free option if you’re in the UK. You’ll find a match preview at the end of the article.

Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers: At a glance

– Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers date: Saturday 14 June 2025 – Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers kick-off time: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm SAST / 10.00am ET / 12.00am AEST (Saturday) – Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers FREE STREAM: ITVX (UK) – Other TV channels: TNT Sports (UK/Ireland), TRN+ (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Stan Sport (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Live stream Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers for FREE

Seven of this season’s Gallagher Premiership games have been available for free via public broadcaster ITV. The good news for UK fans is that Saturday’s final is one of them.

You can watch a Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers live stream on the ITVX streaming service, and also tune in via terrestrial channel ITV1.

Both options are free to view, though you need to complete a simple sign-up process to access ITVX. It’s also important to remember that you need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

ITV’s pre-match build-up starts at 2.30pm BST ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

If you’re going to be away from home this weekend and don’t want to miss the climax of the Premiership season, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears live stream from overseas. Read on to find out how.

Watch Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers away from home

Being abroad on Saturday afternoon doesn’t have to stop you watching this showpiece clash. A handy piece of kit called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) offers an ingenious solution to anyone who finds their usual streaming services geo-blocked when they’re travelling overseas.

By changing your IP address, a VPN can make your laptop, smartphone or tablet can appear to be in a completely different country. As a result, you can log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home. A good VPN also brings the extra benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.

Other Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers live streams in the UK and Ireland

As with the previous 92 Gallagher Premiership matches this season, Bath v Leicester Tigers live streams are available via Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports network in the UK and Ireland.

Pre-match coverage starts at 1.30pm BST on Saturday, 90 minutes before the match gets underway at 3.00pm.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform.

In Ireland, you can watch TNT Sports through Now, with packages currently starting at €27 per month.

How to watch Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers in South Africa

Subscription service SuperSport has the rights to Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers live streams in South Africa. The grand final kicks off at 4.00pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch the play-offs via DStv or stream.

How to watch Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers live streams in the USA

In the United States, Major League Rugby’s The Rugby Network platform has had coverage of every Premiership match this season, and they weren’t going to stop for this eagerly anticipated Premiership final. Kick off is at 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT on Saturday.

You’ll need to subscribe to TRN+ to watch Premiership Rugby live streams in the US. It’s available on mobile or tablet (for iOS or Android) and via your web browser, and will cost you $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year. A free trial is available in case you want to try before you buy.

Watch Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers in Australia

In Australia, Stan Sport has the rights to the Gallagher Premiership final. You’ll have to stay up late to follow the action, though, because kick-off is at 12.00am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan.

Premiership final preview

So it comes to this. After ninety-two matches, the Gallagher Premiership now boils down to this final encounter between historic rivals Bath Rugby and Leicester Tigers. Whoever’s on top at the final whistle will be crowned Premiership champions.

Bath are strong favourites to claim the title for the first time since 1996. They’ve been the best team in England by a distance, topping the league table by 11 points (Leicester were second), and have already added the Premiership Cup and the European Challenge Cup to their trophy cabinet this season.

Their victory over Bristol Bears in last weekend’s semi-final/local derby showed why they’ve been so dominant this season. Although they went into the interval 13-6 down, their power upfront, talented backs and strength in depth from the bench saw them run in four second-half tries to secure their place in the final. But, after a red card arguably cost Bath victory against Northampton Saints in last year’s final, they’ll be well aware that anything can happen at Twickenham.

Leicester Tigers’ semi-final was a much tighter affair, with Sale Sharks still in contention up to the final whistle. Michael Cheika’s attritional side know how to make life difficult for an opposition, and also have backs – such as World Cup-winning Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard and wing Adam Radwan (who scored two tries last weekend) – who can prove decisive. Tigers also have much more recent memories of winning the Premiership, having lifted the title under Steve Borthwick in 2022.

Whoever wins, this should be a match to remember.

