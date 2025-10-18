Last season’s Premiership finalists meet at Welford Road – and it’s free to watch on ITV

Watch Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby as last season’s finalists meet at Welford Road, Leicester, in the Gallagher PREM 2025-26.

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Saturday’s game for FREE on ITV4 and the ITVX streaming service. This guide also gives you options for tuning in elsewhere in the world, as well as explaining how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Leicester v Bath live stream if you’re travelling overseas this weekend. Match preview and team-line-ups are at the end of the article.

Are there any free Leicester v Bath live streams?

Yes, if you’re in the United Kingdom, this is one of seven Gallagher PREM matches chosen for free broadcast this season.

You can watch a Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers live stream on the ITVX streaming service, and also tune in via terrestrial channel ITV4. Coverage starts at 3.00pm on Saturday afternoon.

Both options are free to watch, though you do need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. You also need to complete a simple sign-up process to access ITVX.

Travelling overseas at the weekend? Residents of the UK and Ireland can still watch their usual free streaming service by making use of good VPN, as we explain below…

Stream Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby from anywhere

PREM Rugby fans travelling outside the UK this weekend don’t need to worry about missing their side in action. Although the geo-restrictions applied to most streaming platforms can prevent you from watching your usual services while abroad, you can get around this problem with a neat piece of kit called a VPN.

A good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your IP address, meaning your laptop, smartphone or tablet can appear to be in your home country – even when you’re on the other side of the world. VPNs are also great for improving your online security, which has to be a result.

There are loads of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both reckon that NordVPN is top of the league right now.

Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby preview

It’s just four months since these two sides contested the Gallagher Premiership final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, but they’ve taken different paths since.

Bath look even stronger than they did when they lifted the PREM trophy on that sunny afternoon in June, adding proven stars Henry Arundell, Chris Harris and Santiago Carreras to their already star-studded ranks. Leicester Tigers, meanwhile, have welcomed a new head coach in Geoff Parling, and have lost hundreds of international caps experience following the departures/retirements of Julián Montoya, Dan Cole and Ben Youngs. In other words, one of Saturday’s clubs is the definition of stability, while the other is in transition.

That’s been reflected in the opening rounds of the season, where Bath have taken three bonus point wins, and Leicester have lost two and won one – though that home victory was a stirring comeback against Harlequins, with Tigers winning 29-19 after being 0-19 down. Can the Welford Road faithful inspire a similar performance against the reigning champions?

Having come on as a replacement last weekend, Australia fly-half James O’Connor makes his first start for the Tigers in a XV featuring 12 of the players who started at Twickenham in June.

For the opposition, Argentina’s Santi Carreras makes a first start for Bath, coming into the side at full-back. South Africa prop Thomas du Toit, who’s announced he’ll be leaving Bath at the end of the season, is on the bench, alongside hooker Tom Dunn, who’ll make his 250th appearance for the club if/when he takes the field.

Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby line-ups and officials

Leicester Tigers:

Freddie Steward, Adam Radwan, Sol Kata, Joseph Woodward, Ollie Hassell Collins, James O’Connor, Tom Whiteley; Nicky Smith, Jamie Blamire, Joe Heyes, Cameron Henderson, Ollie Chessum (captain), Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Olly Cracknell

Replacements:

Charlie Clare, Ale Loman, Will Hurd, Harry Wells, Emeka Ilione, Ollie Allan, Billy Searle, Will Wand

Bath Rugby:

Santi Carreras, Tom de Glanville, Louie Hennessey, Cameron Redpath, Henry Arundell, Finn Russell, Ben Spencer (captain); Beno Obano, Dan Frost, Will Stuart, Quinn Roux, Ross Molony, Ethan Staddon, Sam Underhill, Alfie Barbeary

Replacements:

Tom Dunn, Francois van Wyk, Thomas du Toit, Ewan Richards, Miles Reid, Tom Carr-Smith, Will Butt, Arthur Green

Adam Leal is the referee for Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby, assisted by Hamish Grant and Jamie Leahy. Christophe Ridley is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.