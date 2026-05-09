It’s first v third in the East Midlands derby.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints as two giants of the East Midlands meet in the biggest Gallagher PREM 2025-26 fixture of the weekend.

Matches between these two local rivals rarely need additional hype, but there’s even more riding on this clash than usual. With Saints topping the table and Tigers in third, both will be looking to secure their place in the play-offs – especially as, after today, there’ll be just three games of the regular season remaining.

Northampton ran out 32-26 winners at Franklin’s Gardens earlier in the season, and haven’t lost a league fixture since November. With a side packed full of England internationals, they’re undoubtedly the form team in the Gallagher PREM right now, even though a second-string Bath side ran them extremely close a fortnight ago.

While Leicester still look likely candidates for a top-four finish, defeat to Saracens last time out has made things a little tighter than they’d like. With fourth-placed Exeter Chiefs playing reigning champions Bath tomorrow, Geoff Parling’s men will be looking to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how UK viewers can use a VPN to watch their usual Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live stream from abroad.

Key information

– Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints date: Saturday 9 May 2026 – Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints kick-off time: 3.05pm BST (local) / 10.05am EDT / 12.05am AEST (Sunday) – Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints FREE stream: ITVX (UK) – Other Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints streams: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), FloRugby (US), Stan Sport (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Free Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live streams in the UK

Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints is one of seven Gallagher PREM live streams available FOR FREE this season on ITV’s TV channels and the ITVX streaming service.

The game is on ITV4 and ITVX on Saturday afternoon, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST ahead of the 3.05pm kick-off.

Brit travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your free Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live stream as if you were back in the UK. There’s more information on that below.

How to watch Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints from anywhere

Abroad right now? You can still enjoy this weekend’s Gallagher PREM matches via your usual streaming service with the help of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). These handy pieces of software allow you to change your IP address, meaning you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and watch a Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live stream as if you were at home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its table-topping ability to unblock streaming services. It also boasts top-notch security features. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Other Leicester Tigers v Northampton streaming options in the UK

UK-based fans can watch every Gallagher PREM match this season on TNT Sports, including Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints. This match is available on TNT Sports 1 on Saturday.

The HBO Max platform is the new streaming home of PREM Rugby, and the place to go for a Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live stream. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports at its old online home, Discovery+, can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch games on HBO Max.

UK viewers can also sign up to TNT Sports through your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package.

Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live streams around the world

United States: US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but it’s much cheaper if you pay for a whole year up front – an annual subscription costs $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month. Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints kicks off at 10.05am EDT / 7.05am PDT on Saturday morning.

US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. Ireland: TNT Sports also has the Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

TNT Sports also has the Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details. Australia: Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.05am AEST on Sunday morning, so you’ll be staying up late for this one.

Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 12.05am AEST on Sunday morning, so you’ll be staying up late for this one. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints live streams in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 2.05am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

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