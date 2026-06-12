A place in the Gallagher PREM final is up for grabs in tonight’s East Midlands derby

Watch Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers as two of the most successful sides in English rugby face off for a place in the Gallagher PREM 2025-26 final.

Northampton have had a memorable season in the league, playing some scintillating rugby to top the PREM Rugby table. Having already guaranteed first place in the league, they were able to rest most of their big names for last weekend’s defeat to Harlequins, and have named a strong line-up for tonight’s play-off semi-final. With home advantage, they’re undoubtedly the favourites to reach Twickenham, as they chase a second title in three years.

But East Midlands rivals Leicester aren’t going to give them an easy evening under the Friday night lights. In his first season in charge, head coach Geoff Parling has shaped the Tigers into a formidable unit, who beat tonight’s hosts in their PREM Rugby clash a month ago. Last week’s high stakes clash against Bath was a hard-fought affair, however, so will they have enough left in the tank to beat this formidable Saints side?

Read on to find out how you can watch the match from anywhere in the world, including details of a free viewing option in France. We’ve also got information on how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers if you’re travelling abroad this weekend.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page for tonight’s teams.

Key information

Watch the play-off semi-final from anywhere

If you’re a rugby fan thinking this was a really bad time to be overseas, help is at hand. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) has the handy ability to change your IP address, allowing you to avoid geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from watching your usual Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers live stream from abroad. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both reckon NordVPN is top of the league, thanks to its ability to unblock streaming services. It also has top-notch security features in its locker. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Stream Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers for FREE in France

Janusport recently picked up the Gallagher PREM rights in France, and is showing selected matches for FREE on its Twitch and YouTube channels.

This weekend the streamer is showing both of the play-off semi-finals, including tonight’s Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers live stream. The coverage features in-vision French commentary, and gets underway at 8.45pm CET.

Watch Saints v Tigers in the UK and Ireland

As with every game Gallagher PREM match this season, Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers is available tonight on TNT Sports.

Coverage starts at 7.00pm BST on TNT Sports 1, ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

The HBO Max platform is the streaming home of TNT Sports. Prices for the standalone service start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for a whole year (other packages are available), and viewers who’ve previously watched TNT Sports on Discovery+ can still use their existing email address and password to sign in to watch games on HBO Max.

UK viewers can also sign up to TNT Sports through their Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package.

TNT Sports also holds the Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers live stream as if you were back in the UK.

Other ways to stream Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers

United States: This PREM Rugby play-off semi-final is available through FloRugby in the US. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but it’s much cheaper if you pay for a whole year up front – an annual subscription costs $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month. Saints v Tigers kicks off today at 2.45pm EDT/11.45am PDT.

This PREM Rugby play-off semi-final is available through FloRugby in the US. Australia: If you’re down under, Stan Sport will be your destination for an ad-free Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers live stream. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 4.45am AEST on Saturday morning.

If you’re down under, Stan Sport will be your destination for an ad-free Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers live stream. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 4.45am AEST on Saturday morning. New Zealand: Kiwi rugby fans need to head to Sky Sport NZ for that Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers live stream. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start at $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 6.45am NZST on Saturday morning.

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers line-ups and officials

Northampton Saints

15. George Furbank (captain)

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Tom Litchfield

12. Rory Hutchinson

11. George Hendy

10. Fin Smith

9. Archie McParland

1. Emmanuel Iyogun

2. Curtis Langdon

3. Elliot Millar Mills

4. Alex Coles

5. Ed Prowse

6. Josh Kemeny

7. Tom Pearson

8. Henry Pollock

Replacements:

16. Craig Wright

17. Danilo Fischetti

18. Luke Green

19. JJ Van Der Mescht

20. Tom Lockett

21. Callum Chick

22. Jonny Weimann

23. Fraser Dingwall

Leicester Tigers

15. Freddie Steward

14. Adam Radwan

13. Will Wand

12. Orlando Bailey

11. Ollie Hassell-Collins

10. Billy Searle

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. Nicky Smith

2. Jamie Blamire

3. Joe Heyes

4. George Martin

5. Ollie Chessum (captain)

6. Hanro Liebenberg

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Joaquin Moro

Replacements:

16. Charlie Clare

17. Archie van der Flier

18. Will Hurd

19. Cameron Henderson

20. Olly Cracknell

21. Tom Whiteley

22. Solomone Kata

23. Izaia Perese

Luke Pearce is the referee for the first of this weekend’s Gallagher PREM semi-finals, assisted by Anthony Woodthorpe and Adam Leal. Stuart Terheege is the TMO.

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