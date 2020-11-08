Ospreys v Leinster live stream: How to watch from anywhere

It doesn’t seem to matter whether Leinster are missing a shedload of players – they plough through every opponent regardless. Monday night’s 32-19 defeat of Glasgow was their 23rd successive Guinness Pro14 win in a run that spans 561 days and counting.

Leo Cullen has made two changes to the side that won under the Scotstoun floodlights for today’s round-five encounter in Swansea (3pm). Loosehead Michael Milne makes his first start for the reigning champions after 11 games off the bench.

And former Wallaby Scott Fardy replaces Devin Toner in the second row. Fellow lock Ross Molony, 26, makes his 100th senior appearance for the province.

Ospreys have won just one of their previous ten meetings with Leinster. After a wretched 2019-20 season, they are blowing hot and cold this time. Their latest result was a 23-17 defeat at Zebre, when they lost the turnover count nine to one.

Back-row Will Griffiths makes his first Pro14 start for the Welsh outfit, while ex-Wales U20 lock Rhys Davies will make his league and Ospreys debut if deployed from off the bench.

Leinster’s winning run must end some time but it’s unlikely to happen today. Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: “I’m less worried about Leinster and where they are in their journey as a team. Everyone knows how good they are, they are the market leaders in the Pro14.

“Everyone knows they are there to aspire to but we can’t control them. I’m more interested in what we do and how we respond from last week.”

Today’s match at Liberty Stadium brings a family rivalry of sorts because Rhys Ruddock – in typically robust form – captains Leinster while dad Mike is Ospreys’ development director.

Ospreys were competitive when the teams last met in February, going down 21-13 in the Gnoll rain. Watch highlights of that match here.

Ospreys: Cai Evans; Mat Protheroe, Scott Williams, Joe Hawkins, Luke Morgan; Josh Thomas, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Rhodri Jones, Dewi Lake, Ma’afu Fia, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Will Griffiths, Dan Lydiate (capt), Gareth Evans.

Replacements: 16 Ifan Phillips, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Rhys Davies, 20 Olly Cracknell, 21 Shaun Venter, 22 Callum Carson, 23 Hanno Dirksen.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Cian Kelleher, Rory O’Loughlin, Tommy O’Brien, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Michael Milne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Rhys Ruddock (capt).

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Ciarán Parker, 19 Devin Toner, 20 Dan Leavy, 21 Hugh O’Sullivan, 22 David Hawkshaw, 23 Liam Turner.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Ospreys v Leinster wherever you are…

Ospreys v Leinster live stream: How to watch from the UK

Ospreys v Leinster, which kicks off at 3pm today, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. Coverage starts at 2.30pm.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – Virtual Private Network. Check out Express VPN.

Ospreys v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show Pro14 matches live, including Ospreys v Leinster (kick-off 3pm on eir Sport 1). If you sign up for eir broadband, you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here. Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Free-to-air Irish language channel TG4 is also showing Ospreys v Leinster.

If you’re from Ireland but are abroad when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN.

Ospreys v Leinster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Ospreys v Leinster (kick-off 4pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes and gaming consoles.

Ospreys v Leinster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Ospreys v Leinster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 4am on Sky Sport NZ Select.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99), but if you sign up for 12 months before 31 January you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Ospreys v Leinster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport came on board as a Pro14 broadcast partner when South African franchises Cheetahs and Kings joined the competition in 2017.

Ospreys v Leinster kicks off at 4pm on SuperSport Rugby and CSN.

There are various DStv packages giving access to SuperSport. They range from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

Ospreys v Leinster live stream: How to watch from USA

ESPN+ will show the Ospreys v Leinster match in the USA – kick-off is 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast. Wherever you are, enjoy the game!

