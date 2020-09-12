Don't miss a moment of the action from the Guinness Pro14 final between Leinster and Ulster

Pro14 Final Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch on 12 September



Leinster are aiming to win a third straight Guinness Pro14 title when they take on Ulster in Dublin tonight (kick-off 7.35pm).

The defending champions have now won 22 matches in all competitions in the 2019-20 season, included a 28-10 victory over Ulster a fortnight ago. It’s more than 12 months since they last tasted defeat – losing to Saracens in the European Champions Cup final in May 2019.



Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will captain Leinster for the first time and they are fielding a side that includes 12 internationals, with another six on the bench. James Ryan also returns from injury to start in the second row.

Iain Henderson is another Ireland lock who is back after a spell on the sidelines. He will captain Ulster, who beat Edinburgh in dramatic fashion in the semi-finals. Alby Mathewson also makes his first start for the province, lining up at half-back alongside Billy Burns.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose (captain), James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Scott Fardy, Will Connors, Luke McGrath, Johnny Sexton, Rory O’Loughin.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Alby Mathewson; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (captain), Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Nick Timoney.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action in this all-Irish final, we explain how you can find a reliable live stream of Leinster v Ulster wherever you are.

How to watch Pro14 Final Leinster v Ulster from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Leinster v Ulster, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Leinster v Ulster Pro14 Final live stream: How to watch from the UK

Leinster v Ulster, which kicks off at 7.35pm tonight, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Pro14 Final Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Leinster v Ulster (kick-off 7.35pm on eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Free-to-air Irish language channel TG4 is also showing the final live from 7.05pm.

Pro14 Final Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Leinster v Ulster (kick-off 8.35pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Pro14 Final Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Leinster v Ulster in Canada. It will kick off at 2.35pm EST and 11.35am on the West Coast.

Pro14 Final Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Leinster v Ulster from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6.30am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

Pro14 Final Leinster v Ulster live stream: How to watch from South Africa

SuperSport are showing Leinster v Ulster (kick-off 8.35pm) on its Grandstand, Rugby and CSN channels in South Africa.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

