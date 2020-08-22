Don't miss a moment of the action from what should be a close affair in Wales.

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from anywhere

Kicking off Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 action this weekend are the Scarlets going up against the Cardiff Blues in an all-Welsh affair.

The last time the two sides met it was a close contest back in January of this year. The Scarlets emerged victorious that day thanks to the boot of Leigh Halfpenny and a try from Gareth Davies which resulted in a 16-14 win.

No doubt the Blues will be looking to avenge that defeat this weekend.

Not a lot can be said in terms of form here because this is the first match the two sides will play after the coronavirus-enforced break. Nevertheless, both sides will look to restart their Pro14 campaigns with victories.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Hughes (captain), Johnny Williams, Steffan Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Sam Lousi, Blade Thomson, Uzair Cassiem, Josh Macleod.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, James Davies, Kieran Hardy, Angus O’Brien, Paul Asquith.

Cardiff Blues: Hallam Amos; Josh Adams, Harri Millard, Ben Thomas, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Cory Hill, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull (captain), Will Boyde, Olly Robinson.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Gill, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Lloyd Williams, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Scarlets v Cardiff Blues wherever you are.

How to watch Scarlets v Cardiff Blues from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local coverage of Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from the UK

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Scarlets v Cardiff Blues (kick-off 3pm, eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Scarlets v Cardiff Blues through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Scarlets v Cardiff Blues in Canada. It will kick off at 10am EST and 7am on the West Coast.

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Scarlets v Cardiff Blues from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 2am on Sunday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

