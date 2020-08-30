Zebre v Benetton live stream: How to watch from anywhere

The final game of the regular Pro14 season takes place in Parma tonight

Zebre v Benetton live stream: How to watch the Pro14 match online from anywhere

The Guinness Pro14’s regular season draws to a close in Italy tonight, with Zebre hosting Benetton in Parma.

The match kicks off at 7pm UK time (8pm in Italy) and Zebre will be looking to follow up last week’s 17-13 away win over their Italian rivals with a victory on home soil.

That was Zebre’s first win over Benetton since April 2018 so notching back-to-back triumphs would be significant for the club.

Zebre: Jacopo Trulla; Giulio Bisegni (captain), Federico Mori, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini; Antonio Rizzi, Marcello Violi; Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Matteo Nocera, Cristian Stoian, Leonard Krumov, Maxime Mbanda, Johan Meyer, Renato Giammarioli.

Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Daniele Rimpelli, Giosue Zilocchi, Lorenzo Masselli, Jimmy Tuivati, Guglielmo Palazzani, Tommaso Boni, Iacopo Bianchi.

Benetton: Edoardo Padovani; Ratuva Tavuyara, Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Benvenuti, Monty Ioane; Tommaso Allan (captain), Luca Petrozzi; Cherif Traore, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Sebastian Negri, Marco Lazzaroni, Marco Barbini.

Replacements: Tomas Baravalle, Ivan Nemer, Filippo Alongi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani, Callum Braley, Ian Keatley, Marco Zanon.

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Zebre v Benetton wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Zebre v Benetton from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Pro14 coverage, like Zebre v Benetton, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Pro14 live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free – perfect timing to watch the end of the Pro14 season – or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Zebre v Benetton live stream: How to watch from the UK

Zebre v Benetton, which kicks off at 7pm on Sunday, will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports show every Guinness Pro14 match live in the UK. If you have a Sky or Virgin Media contract, you can add Premier Sports to your package from £9.99 a month.

Or subscribe to Premier Player so you can stream matches online from £9.99 a month or £99 for 12 months, which would include the 2020-21 Pro14 season too. That is due to start on 3 October.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when there’s a particular match you want to watch, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Zebre v Benetton live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, eir Sport show every Pro14 match live, including Zebre v Benetton (kick-off 7pm eir Sport 1), and if you sign up for eir broadband you can watch eir Sport for free via the eir TV app and online player.

Find out more about the eir broadband deals here.

Or you can sign up for eir TV and broadband packages, which include eir Sport, from €39.98 a month.

If you have Sky TV in Ireland but not eir broadband, you can add eir Sport to your package for €19.99 a month for three months (€29.99 after that) or for €240 for the year – here are the details of the Sky-eir package.

Zebre v Benetton live stream: How to watch from Europe

If you’re in Austria, Germany, Italy or Switzerland, you can watch Zebre v Benetton (kick-off 8pm) through the live and on-demand streaming service DAZN, which is compatible with smart TVs and phones, tablets, PCs, streaming sticks, set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more.

Zebre v Benetton live stream: How to watch from the Canada

DAZN, which allows you to live stream sport or watch it on demand, is the place to go to watch Zebre v Benetton in Canada. It will kick off at 2pm EST and 11am on the West Coast.

Zebre v Benetton live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to Zebre v Benetton from New Zealand, the match kicks off at 6am on Monday morning on Sky Sport NZ 1.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.