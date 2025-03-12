From try-scoring records to total turnovers, here are all of the Men’s Six Nations records that could fall this weekend

With the final round of Men's Six Nations action ahead of us, Rugby World looks at some of the tournament records that could fall this weekend

Super Saturday always tends to deliver high drama to close out the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

But along with finding out who will be 2025’s Championship winners on Saturday 15 March, there are also a number of records set to tumble when Ireland travel to Italy, Wales host England and France play Scotland in Paris.

Prior to kick-off Rugby World have taken a look through the record books to see what is on the card in Round 5.

From tries scored by a player in an individual tournament to metres made, there is plenty to be looking out for.

So before the first kick-off this weekend here is what could happen this weekend as the northern hemisphere’s best competition comes to an end.

Most successful Six Nations team

Since the Six Nations was introduced in 2000 no team has been as successful as England.

Over the past 24 years, the Red Rose has won the competition on seven occasions, with France and Ireland trailing closely behind with six victories.

It is Fabien Galthié’s France that lead the way to draw level with England.

But there are a number of permutations that can see Steve Borthwick’s England add to the tally or Simon Easterby’s Ireland draw level too.

Most tries scored by a team across a single campaign

In 2001, England won a second consecutive Six Nations titles in emphatic fashion.

Sir Clive Woodward’s team scored a tournament high 229 points that year, put 80 points on Italy at Twickenham Stadium, Jonny Wilkinson scored 89 points over five matches and the team scored 29 tries in the process.

A number of these records will stand the test of time for at least one year, but heading into this weekend, France have crossed the whitewash 26 times.

Should Fabien Gathié’s team cross four more times against Scotland they will break a 24-year-old record.

Aside from a 26-25 loss to England in Round 2, at times France have been able to score at will and could not only break that long-standing record but are in pole position to take home the title too.

Most successful conversions by a team

France’s high-scoring matches mean that the team are six conversions from breaking England’s 2001 record.

In the opening four rounds France have converted 19 of their 26 tries scored so far this campaign.

England set the previous record as they enjoyed a relentless Six Nations campaign and scored 29 tries to lift the competition for a second season running.

Ramos’ efforts see the Stade Toulousain full-back on the precipice of becoming France’s all-time leading points scorer.

Should the 29-year-old add seven points to his tally this weekend he will also overtake Frédéric Michalak as his country’s leading scorer less than six years on from making his Test debut.

Most tries scored by one player in a campaign

As France beat Ireland 42-27 in Dublin at the weekend, Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s brace drew the 21-year-old level with Jacob Stockdale for tries scored in a single Six Nations.

In 2018, Stockdale enjoyed a breakout Championships seven years ago for Ireland when he scored seven tries across five rounds.

With a week to spare Bielle-Biarrey has equalled the Irishman’s record and will hope to set a new total this weekend when Scotland come to Paris.

Jonny May (2019), Shane Williams (2008), Will Greenwood (2001) and Chris Ashton (2011) are joint-third in the list with six tries registered.

Most breakdown steals by a player in a tournament

If Jamie Ritchie picks up three more steals at the breakdown he will set a new record for turnovers.

The former Scotland captain has been a nuisance at the breakdown this year and has six steals to his name heading into Scotland’s clash with France at the Stade de France.

The current record is held by Wales’ Tommy Reffell (2024) and Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne (2021), who both registered eight in previous years of the competition.

Despite sitting fourth in the Six Nations table coming into Round 5, this is a Scotland team that have played free-flowing and attacking rugby and will back themselves in the French capital.

Ritchie has been a beneficiary of his team’s adventurous attitude and could well do so again on Super Saturday.

Most metres carried by a player in a single Six Nations

For a number of these records there are some long odds. But when it comes to setting a new metres carried record, this one seems pretty nailed on.

Over the first four rounds Blair Kinghorn has had the run of every pitch he has stepped on and carried for 652 metres so far.

All that the full-back has to do is carry the ball for more than 3.8m to surpass the previous record set by ex-Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg in 2022.

If it weren’t for the 28-year-old’s Stade Toulousain teammate, Thomas Ramos, Kinghorn would be in the frame for Team of the Tournament, but it is easily the Scot’s finest Championship to date.

