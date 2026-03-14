Your at-a-glance guide to watching Ireland v Scotland, Wales v Italy and France v England wherever you are in the world.

Six Nations Super Saturday live streams are a red-hot ticket this weekend, with three teams still in contention for the title.

In the first match of the day, second-placed Scotland take on third-placed Ireland. The victors will secure the Triple Crown, but will then have to turn their attentions to the final game of this year’s championship in Paris. If France beat England with a bonus point, the title is theirs, but a defeat or even or a draw could send the title elsewhere.

And while England, Italy and Wales are all out of the running, they still have plenty to play for. England are trying to avoid their worst-ever Six Nations finish, while Italy are chasing their best. Wales would simply be happy with ending their 15-match Six Nations losing streak.

The good news for rugby fans is that all three matches are available for free if you live in the UK, Ireland or France. Below you’ll find an at-a-glance guide to watching Six Nations Super Saturday live streams from anywhere, with kick-off times, streaming information and details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Six Nations stream if you’re overseas this weekend.

Just scroll down to find timings and channels where you are.

Stream Six Nations Super Saturday from anywhere

Travelling overseas for Six Nations Super Saturday? Fear not because UK- Ireland- and France-based rugby fans can still watch their usual free Six Nations live streams as if they were back home. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to watch all of this weekend’s matches if you were sitting on your sofa back home.

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Six Nations Super Saturday free streams in the United Kingdom

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT

2.10pm GMT FREE live stream: ITVX

ITVX TV channel: ITV1

Wales v Italy

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT

4.40pm GMT FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (English commentary) / BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic (Welsh commentary)

BBC iPlayer (English commentary) / BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic (Welsh commentary) TV channels: BBC One / S4C

BBC One / S4C Alternative stream: Premier Sports (subscription only; prices start at around £11 per month)

France v England

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT

8.10pm GMT FREE live stream: ITVX

ITVX TV channel: ITV1

Watch Six Nations round 5 live streams in Ireland – for FREE

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT

2.10pm GMT FREE live stream: Virgin Media Play

Virgin Media Play TV channel: Virgin Media One

Wales v Italy

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT

4.40pm GMT FREE live stream: RTÉ Player

RTÉ Player TV channel: RTÉ2

France v England

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 8.10pm GMT

8.10pm GMT FREE live stream: RTÉ Player

RTÉ Player TV channel: RTÉ2

Free streams for Six Nations final weekend in France

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 3.10pm CET

3.10pm CET FREE live stream: TF1+

TF1+ TV channel: TF1

Wales v Italy

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 5.40pm CET

5.40pm CET FREE live stream: France TV

France TV TV channel: France 2

France v England

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 9.10pm CET

9.10pm CET FREE live stream: France TV

France TV TV channel: France 2

Watch Six Nations Super Saturday in the US

In the US, all Six Nations round 5 matches are available via NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. Prices start at $10.99 per month. The Super Saturday schedule is as follows:

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT

Wales v Italy

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT

France v England

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT

Six Nations round 5 streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Six Nations final weekend live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in.

Fixture info below:

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Sunday 15 March 2026

Sunday 15 March 2026 Kick-off time: 1.10am AEDT

Wales v Italy

Date: Sunday 15 March 2026

Sunday 15 March 2026 Kick-off time: 3.40am AEDT

France v England

Date: Sunday 15 March 2026

Sunday 15 March 2026 Kick-off time: 7.10am AEDT

Six Nations Super Saturday viewing options in South Africa

SuperSport has all the Six Nations round 5 live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. Read on for details of this weekend’s Six Nations fixtures.

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 4.10pm SAST

Wales v Italy

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 6.40pm SAST

France v England

Date: Saturday 14 March 2026

Saturday 14 March 2026 Kick-off time: 10.10pm SAST

How to watch Six Nations final round in New Zealand

In New Zealand, every Six Nations match is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription. You’ll find the round 5 kick-off times below:

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Sunday 15 March 2026

Sunday 15 March 2026 Kick-off time: 3.10am AEDT

Wales v Italy

Date: Sunday 15 March 2026

Sunday 15 March 2026 Kick-off time: 5.40am AEDT

France v England

Date: Sunday 15 March 2026

Sunday 15 March 2026 Kick-off time: 9.10am AEDT

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