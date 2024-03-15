Ireland and Scotland are both capable of winning the title this weekend

Ireland v Scotland predictions are a hot topic this weekend as the match can determine the title winner. Both Ireland and Scotland can win the 2024 Six Nations but for Scotland to win they would have to wait for the result of France v England, which takes place later on Saturday.

For Ireland to defend their title all they need is a bonus point. This means they could end the competition on less wins than England and still win the trophy. There has been a lot of discussion around bonus points as a result of this potential eventuality. But tournament organisers have said there are no current plans to eradicate bonus points from the competition.

One thing we do know for certain is Ireland cannot make history this weekend. The team had been targeting a back-to-back Grand Slam, something no team has done in the Six Nations era. However, that dream was ended last weekend after England beat them thanks to a last-minute Marcus Smith drop goal.

Scotland, meanwhile, lost to Italy in round four and so they will want to hit back in Dublin. But what are the predictions for the match? And what are the recent head-to-heads between the nations? All the details are below.

Ireland v Scotland predictions

Sarah Rendell: Ireland by 10. Both teams are heading into the final round off the back of a tough loss. However, Ireland have more consistent form this tournament to pull off a win over Scotland. Andy Farrell’s men dominated France in the first round, dealt with Italy and Wales and fell short to England.

Scotland managed to close out the game against Wales, narrowly lost to France, dominated England and lost to Italy. They have performed well but in patches of matches. The most consistent they have been over 80 minutes came against England. In the other fixtures they have failed to completely execute their game plan.

The statistics are also against Scotland as the last time they beat Ireland in the Six Nations was in 2017.

Kick-off time: 4.45pm GMT – Sat 16 March

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Capacity: 51, 700

Ireland v Scotland head-to-head results

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 7-22 Ireland

2022 Six Nations: Ireland 26-5 Scotland

2021 Six Nations: Scotland 24-27 Ireland

2020 Six Nations: Ireland 19-12 Scotland

2019 Six Nations: Scotland 13-22 Ireland

Ireland v Scotland team news

IRELAND Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Harry Byrne, Garry Ringrose

SCOTLAND Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Andy Christie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements:Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe.

