Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch Six Nations from anywhere

We're in Edinburgh for Round Two of action!

Strange things can happen in the Six Nations. And we’re not just talking about the ‘see you Jimmy’ hats or the daffodil headsets!

In the opening round of Six Nations fixtures, we saw Scotland cut loose at Twickenham, with a stunning Duhan van der Merwe try against England the moment of the weekend. While Wales simply couldn’t contain the Irish.

So far so straightforward, you might say. But Wales coach Warren Gatland has never lost to Scotland. Him and Gregor Townsend know each other’s methods too, having worked together with the Lions. And then there’s an intriguing recent history between these two, with Wales tripping up Scotland post-victory over the Auld Enemy, the last two years in a row. Something has to change.

We’re in for a rollicking ride in Edinburgh. Which way will it go? You can catch it all with a Scotland v Wales live stream – here’s how…

How to watch Scotland vs Wales: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

Ireland v France is being shown for free in the UK on BBC 1 and S4C, with kick-off at 4.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

Which means the match can be streamed FREE on BBC iPlayer. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out the free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the Scotland v Wales from outside your country

If you’re from one of the six countries but live abroad and still want to watch your local coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Ireland

In Ireland, the Six Nations will be on free-to-air TV too, with RTÉ and Virgin Media One broadcasting the matches.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Europe

France 2, another free-to-air channel, has the Six Nations broadcast rights in France.

In Italy, Sky Italia have the rights to show the Six Nations this year while TV8 will show Italy’s matches on free-to-air TV.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Australia

For Australian fans, Stan Sports has the exclusive rights to show Six Nations matches and the streaming platform will have all 15 matches live and on demand.

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

If you want to tune in to the Six Nations from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Sky Sport NZ have the rights.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Six Nations from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the United States, the official broadcaster of Six Nations matches is NBC, with matches streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month.

Matches will also be repeated later on CNBC, while all games in round three as well as Wales v Italy in round five will be shown live on CNBC too.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time. Try it out for round three on the weekend of 26-27 February and you could watch Scotland v France, England v Wales and Ireland v Italy for free!

Scotland v Wales live stream: How to watch from Canada

Six Nations matches are shown on streaming platform DAZN in Canada.

Six Nations live stream: How to watch from Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Six Nations matches in Asia and will show matches in 22 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or you can take out a rolling six-month contract for $89.99 while a year’s deal is $129.99.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

