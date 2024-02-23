All the fixtures and results for the 2024 Guinness Men's Six Nations

Ireland are poised to retain their title following the latest round of Men’s Six Nations fixtures – but their hopes of notching back-to-back Grand Slams are up in smoke following a surprise 23-22 defeat to England at Twickenham in a pulsating round four.

That result followed another upset, with Scotland losing 31-29 in Rome to Italy, who won their first championship home match since beating Ireland 11 years ago.

France won 45-24 in Cardiff in the Sunday match to leave winless Wales at the foot of the table. They host Italy in the first match (2.15pm) of Super Saturday.

Ireland, holding a four-point lead over England in the table, are expected to clinch the title in the middle match against Scotland (4.45pm), before France and England conclude the tournament in Lyon (8pm).

Men’s Six Nations fixtures 2024

Six Nations Round 1 recap

Fri 2 February, France 17-38 Ireland France slated as Ireland seal record win

Sat 3 February, Italy 24-27 England Freeman shows off more than he bargained for

Sat 3 February, Wales 26-27 Scotland Scots survive epic comeback to end 22-year hoodoo



Six Nations Round 2 recap

Sat 10 February, Scotland 16-20 France Scotland denied at the death by controversial no-try

Sat 10 February, England 16-14 Wales See Ford’s failed conversion as Wales boot ball off tee

Sun 11 February, Ireland 36-0 Italy Ireland breeze to a 36-0 victory



Six Nations Round 3 recap



Sat 24 February, Ireland 31-7 Wales Ireland on track for Slam with more Dublin dominance

Sat 24 February, Scotland 30-21 England Van der Merwe rockets to top of try-scorer charts

Sun 25 February, France 13-13 Italy Last-gasp Garbisi penalty hits post in dramatic draw



Six Nations Round 4 recap



Sat 9 March, Italy 31-29 Scotland Italy win first Six Nations game in Rome for 11 years

Sat 9 March, England 23-22 Ireland Earl and Smith heroics land famous win for England

Sun 10 March, Wales 24-45 France Watch ridiculous Nolann Le Garrec pass



Round 5

Sat 16 March, Wales v Italy (2.15pm) Live on BBC & S4C

Sat 16 March, Ireland v Scotland (4.45pm) Live on ITV

Sat 16 March, France v England (8pm) Live on ITV

When does the 2025 Six Nations start and finish?

The 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations fixtures have been confirmed, with next year’s championship starting in Paris when France welcome Wales on Friday 31 January.

Les Bleus will also wrap up the tournament in the final match on Super Saturday, at home to Scotland on Saturday 15 March.

See all the fixtures below (kick-offs are Britain & Ireland time).

Round 1

Fri 31 Jan France v Wales (8.15pm)

Sat 1 Feb Scotland v Italy (2.15pm)

Sat 1 Feb Ireland v England (4.45pm)

Round 2

Sat 8 Feb Italy v Wales (2.15pm)

Sat 8 Feb England v France (4.45pm)

Sun 9 Feb Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

Round 3

Sat 22 Feb Wales v Ireland (2.15pm)

Sat 22 Feb England v Scotland (4.45pm)

Sun 23 Feb Italy v France (3pm)

Round 4

Sat 8 Mar Ireland v France (2.15pm)

Sat 8 Mar Scotland v Wales (4.45pm)

Sun 9 Mar England v Italy (3pm)

Round 5

Sat 15 Mar Italy v Ireland (2.15pm)

Sat 15 Mar Wales v England (4.45pm)

Sat 15 Mar France v Scotland (8pm)

