Who is Gabby Logan? Ten things you should know about the broadcaster

Logan has been broadcasting for over 25 years on sport

Gabby Logan is an iconic broadcaster who oversees a large part of the BBC’s sport coverage, including rugby and the Six Nations.

She has a media career spanning over 25 years and has a sporting background of her own.

Ten things you should know about Gabby Logan

1. Gabby Logan was born on 24 April 1973 in Leeds, England but is Welsh. She was born in England as her father, Welsh footballer Terry Yorath, was playing for Leeds United.

2. Logan has a sporting background. She played netball and competed in high jump at university but excelled in gymnastics. She came 11th in rhythmic gymnastics when representing Wales at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

3. After university, where she studied law at Durham, she got a job at Metro Radio. She then accepted a position at Sky Sports in 1996 and switched to ITV in 1998.

4. Her career on the BBC began in 2007, first presenting an FA Cup match between Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers. During her time with the broadcaster, where she still works, she has hosted Euros, World Cups, the Olympics, Final Score, Match of the Day and many more events and programmes.

5. She was awarded an MBE in 2020 for services to sports broadcasting and the promotion of women in sport.

6. Logan has won Sports Presenter of the Year at the Television and Radio Industries Club four times.

7. Logan is married to former Scotland rugby player Kenny Logan. The couple, who have been married since 2001, share twins together, son Reuben and daughter Lois.

8. She is a patron for multiple charities including Great Ormond Street Hospital, St John’s Catholic School for the Deaf and The Prince’s Trust. Logan is also the president of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

9. On her podcast The Mid Point, Logan and her husband Kenny have spoken about his prostate cancer. Kenny announced he was receiving treatment for his cancer in 2022 and has been open about the journey he has been on.

10. In 1992, Logan’s 15-year-old brother Daniel died from an undetected heart condition. She told The Game Changes podcast: “When he did die, he died in the garden playing football with my dad. He was just kicking the ball about and keeled over.

“It was absolutely cataclysmic. It was like a sledgehammer coming down and shattering the family into a million pieces.”

