Who is Jill Douglas: Ten things you need to know about the broadcaster

The Scottish Six Nations presenter started her career in print journalism

Jill Douglas is a Scottish sports presenter who leads the broadcasting panel for ITV’s coverage of the Guinness Six Nations.

She has a broadcasting career spanning over 30 years and is heavily involved with Doddie Aid, a virtual mass participation exercise event for Doddie Weir’s MND foundation.

Away from rugby union, the presenter has been involved in coverage of athletics, cycling, football and snooker.

Ten things you should know about Jill Douglas

1. Jill Douglas is from Bonchester Bridge, within the Scottish Borders, and was born in December 1969.

2. Douglas is known for her presenting appearances on ITV, BBC, and BT Sport but originally started out leading Border TV’s Lookaround news service in 1993.

3. The presenter first worked as a journalist for a Scottish newspaper called the Southern Reporter, and trained for her NCTJ in print journalism at Napier College in Edinburgh.

4. Douglas started presenting BBC Scotland’s Sportscene rugby union coverage in 1997.

5. She moved to Sky Sports in 1999 and was involved in rugby union and Golden League athletics coverage.

6. Douglas has an MBE for services to sport and charity which was awarded in the 2022 New Year Honours.

7. She is married to Carl Hogg, a former Scotland International. They have two children called Keith and Rosie. Hogg is currently the Director of Academy and Development for Gloucester Rugby after taking up the role in 2021.

8. Douglas re-joined the BBC in 2003 as a rugby union and cycling presenter. She also covered a variety of events including the Olympic Games.

9. Douglas become CEO of the My Name’5 Doddie” Foundation in 2017. The charity was created by Doddie Weir to raise funds for Motor Neuron Disease (MND) research.

10. The presenter supports Hawick Rugby Club, a semi-pro side playing in the Scottish Premiership and Border League.

