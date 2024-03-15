Women’s Six Nations predictions: Will England win title again?

England are targeting their sixth successive title

Women’s Six Nations predictions are becoming more difficult to make every year with the growing form of each nation. The Red Roses are the defending champions and they have won the past five titles.

The last time England lost in the tournament was in 2018. The 18-17 defeat came at the hands of rivals France, who have not got the better of England in any competition since.

France will be the thorn in England’s side once again during this tournament. The competition usually ends with a Grand Slam decider between the two nations. Last year’s battle at Twickenham was epic. At half-time England were winning 33-0 at half-time but the French hit back in the second half. The final result was 38-33 in a match that will be in rugby folklore.

But what are this year’s predictions? Have a read below.

Women’s Six Nations predictions

England to win again

France will run them close in what is sure to be another blockbuster fixture in the final round but England should win once again. The depth they have in their squad, as well as being slightly further along in their professionalism, will have them as favourites.

Some may doubt them come the final round as the team have a new coach in John Mitchell. But the transition of head coach should be as smooth as the transition of captain. After Sarah Hunter retired during last year’s 2023 Women’s Six Nations, Marlie Packer took on the skipper duties. Since then England have not lost a game.

The other five nations are most definitely closing the gap on England and that will be clear to see during the championship. But the tournament is one or two editions off of England’s crown being taken.

Abby Dow will be top try-scorer

Captain Packer took the top try-scorer last year, mainly for being the person at the back of England’s lethal rolling maul. However, with a new head coach could come new tactics. If England lean less on the maul the attacking backs will be called upon and in steps Abby Dow.

Dow was one try behind Packer last year with the winger scoring six. She was the second top point-scorer too, recording 30. She also topped the charts for metres carried, 721.5, and metres gained, 581.8.

It is sure to be another busy and successful tournament for the Trailfinders player.

Ireland to take wooden spoon

Ireland had a good run at WXV3 and have a new coach in Scott Bemand. They have also been handed a boost in terms of squad selection with some of the sevens players making themselves available for the tournament.

However, the team’s progression may not be enough to finish higher than sixth. Their fixtures will definitely be closely fought and they will come away with bonus points. But they are a team on a rebuild.

Of course this is just a prediction and the team’s own goals are to finish in the top three. This would see them qualify for the 2025 Rugby World Cup. Bemand said: “It’s one of our strategic priorities for the IRFU, it’s something we’ve got to go after.”

Predicted finishing positions:

England France Wales Italy Scotland Ireland

