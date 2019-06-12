It's a little over three months until RWC 2019 kicks off – and we have all the information you need about the tournament

100 days to go until the Rugby World Cup in Japan

Today marks 100 days to go until the Rugby World Cup in Japan. The sport’s four-yearly global showpiece kicks off on Friday 20 September with the hosts taking on Russia in Tokyo and the Webb Ellis Cup is now embarking on a 100-day tour of Japan.

The trophy, which arrived in Japan with World Rugby Players of the Year winners Byran Habana and Shane Williams, will take in all 12 World Cup cities as well as historic Kyoto and Hiroshima, visiting schools and local communities along the way.

Over the past 18 months the trophy has travelled 200,000 miles to visit 19 countries in all corners of the globe during the largest ever Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour. Now it has touched down on Japanese soil, the start of the tournament is moving ever closer.

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said: “The arrival of the Webb Ellis Cup in the host nation is a symbolic moment for fans, kicking off the final countdown to the tournament.”

With a little over three months until RWC 2019 kicks off, the excitement is building. Will New Zealand win the title for a third straight time? Can Wales back up their Six Nations success? How will England and Ireland bounce back from disappointing championships? Will Scotland spring a few surprises? Who will make the various squads?

There are myriad questions to be asked and answered over the coming weeks and months – but Rugby World will keep you updated with all the information you need before, during and after the World Cup.

You can find all the 2019 Rugby World Cup fixtures here as well as details of the four groups here.

We’ve also taken a look at the greatest World Cup tries, players and moments as well as much more – you’ll find all our coverage under the Rugby World Cup banner here.

There’s plenty of action to come before the tournament starts, too, with the World Cup warm-ups. Find out all about those games here.

The countdown is on – and this year’s World Cup is sure to be a cracker.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.