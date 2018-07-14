Rugby World Cup Fixtures

The 2019 Rugby World Cup runs from Friday 20 September to Saturday 2 November, with games played across Japan. This page has all you need to know with regards the Rugby World Cup fixtures, including dates and venues. New Zealand have won the last two tournaments, but will they make it a hat-trick in 2019?

POOL A

Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Russia, Play-off Winner

Fri 20 Sep Japan v Russia (Tokyo)

Sun 22 Sep Ireland v Scotland (Yokohama)

Tue 24 Sep Russia v Samoa (Kumagaya)

Sat 28 Sep Japan v Ireland (Shizuoka)

Mon 30 Sep Scotland v Samoa (Kobe)

Thu 3 Oct Ireland v Russia (Kobe)

Sat 5 Oct Japan v Samoa (Toyota)

Wed 9 Oct Scotland v Russia (Shizuoka)

Sat 12 Oct Ireland v Samoa (Fukuoka)

Sun 13 Oct Japan v Scotland (Yokohama)

POOL B

New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner

Sat 21 Sep New Zealand v South Africa (Yokohama)

Sun 22 Sep Italy v Africa 1 (Higashiosaka)

Thu 26 Sept Italy v Repechage Winner (Fukuoka)

Sat 28 Sep South Africa v Africa 1 (Toyota)

Wed 2 Oct New Zealand v Repechage winner (Oita)

Fri 4 Oct South Africa v Italy (Shizuoka)

Sun 6 Oct New Zealand v Africa 1 (Tokyo)

Tue 8 Oct South Africa v Repechage Winner (Kobe)

Sat 12 Oct New Zealand v Italy (Toyota)

Sun 13 Oct Africa 1 v Repechage Winner (Kamaishi)

POOL C

England, France, Argentina, USA, Tonga

Sat 21 Sep France v Argentina (Tokyo)

Sun 22 Sep England v Tonga (Sapporo)

Thu 26 Sep England v USA (Kobe)

Sat 28 Sep Argentina v Tonga (Higashiosaka)

Wed 2 Oct France v USA (Fukuoka)

Sat 5 Oct England v Argentina (Tokyo)

Sun 6 Oct France v Tonga (Kumamoto)

Wed 9 Oct Argentina v USA (Kumagaya)

Sat 12 Oct England v France (Yokohama)

Sun 13 Oct USA v Tonga (Higashiosaka)

POOL D

Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, Uruguay

Sat 21 Sep Australia v Fiji (Sapporo)

Mon 23 Sep Wales v Georgia (Toyota)

Wed 25 Sep Fiji v Uruguay (Kamaishi)

Sun 29 Sep Georgia v Uruguay (Kumagaya)

Sun 29 Sep Australia v Wales (Tokyo)

Thu 3 Oct Georgia v Fiji (Higashiosaka)

Sat 5 Oct Australia v Uruguay (Oita)

Wed 9 Oct Wales v Fiji (Oita)

Fri 11 Oct Australia v Georgia (Shizuoka)

Sun 13 Oct Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto)

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Sat 19 Oct QF1 Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (Oita)

Sat 19 Oct QF2 Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (Tokyo)

Sun 20 Oct QF3 Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (Oita)

Sun 20 Oct QF4 Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool D (Tokyo)

Sat 26 Oct Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (Yokohama)

Sun 27 Oct Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (Yokohama)

Fri 1 Nov Third-place Play-off (Tokyo)

Sat 2 Nov RWC 2019 Final (Yokohama)