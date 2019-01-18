Take a look at all the matches that will act as warm-ups for the 2019 World Cup in Japan

2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-Ups

With nearly a year to go until the 2019 World Cup in Japan begins, we have put together a list of fixtures that will act as warm-up games for the tournament.

England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will all play several games in the build-up to the tournament whereas the biggest southern hemisphere nations, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina, will likely use the Rugby Championship as their World Cup warm-up matches.

France have a couple of matches on their schedule too and two more are yet to be confirmed. Check out all the matches and when they are set to take place below.

England Warm-Up Matches

Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham, 2pm

Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, kick-off TBC

Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 3pm

Friday 6 September 2019: England v Italy, St James Park, Newcastle, 7.45pm

France Warm-Up Matches

Saturday 17 August 2019: France v Scotland, Venue TBC, kick-off TBC

Saturday 24 August 2019: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, kick-off TBC

(France may also be playing a warm-up match against Italy but this is yet to be confirmed. We will update this page when that occurs).

Ireland Warm-Up Matches

Saturday 10 August 2019: Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, kick-off TBC

Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham, kick-off TBC

Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, kick-off TBC

Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, kick-off TBC