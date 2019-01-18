Take a look at all the matches that will act as warm-ups for the 2019 World Cup in Japan
2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-Ups
With nearly a year to go until the 2019 World Cup in Japan begins, we have put together a list of fixtures that will act as warm-up games for the tournament.
England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will all play several games in the build-up to the tournament whereas the biggest southern hemisphere nations, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina, will likely use the Rugby Championship as their World Cup warm-up matches.
France have a couple of matches on their schedule too and two more are yet to be confirmed. Check out all the matches and when they are set to take place below.
2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-Ups
England Warm-Up Matches
Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham, 2pm
Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, kick-off TBC
Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham, 3pm
Friday 6 September 2019: England v Italy, St James Park, Newcastle, 7.45pm
France Warm-Up Matches
Saturday 17 August 2019: France v Scotland, Venue TBC, kick-off TBC
Saturday 24 August 2019: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, kick-off TBC
(France may also be playing a warm-up match against Italy but this is yet to be confirmed. We will update this page when that occurs).
Ireland Warm-Up Matches
Saturday 10 August 2019: Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, kick-off TBC
Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham, kick-off TBC
Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, kick-off TBC
Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, kick-off TBC
Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2019
Rugby World Cup Fixtures The 2019 Rugby World…
Rugby World Cup Venues
What you need to know about the 12…
Rugby World Cup Groups
A rundown of the Rugby World Cup groups…
2019 Rugby World Cup Qualified Teams
See which teams have qualified for the 2019…
Scotland Warm-Up Matches
Saturday 17 August 2019: France v Scotland, Venue TBC, kick-off TBC
Saturday 24 August 2019: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, kick-off TBC
Saturday 31 August 2019: Georgia v Scotland, Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia, kick-off TBC
Friday 6/Saturday 7 September 2019: Scotland v Georgia, BT Murrayfield, kick-off TBC
Wales Warm-Up Matches
Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, 2pm
Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, kick-off TBC
Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, kick-off TBC
Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, kick-off TBC
Follow our Rugby World Cup homepage which we update regularly with news and features.
Also make sure you know about the Groups, Warm-ups, Dates, Fixtures, Venues, TV Coverage, Qualified Teams by clicking on the highlighted links.
Finally, don’t forget to follow Rugby World on Facebook, and Twitter