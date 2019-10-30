All you need to know about the third-place play-off in Tokyo this Friday

2019 Rugby World Cup Bronze Final: New Zealand v Wales

Head-to-head

P – 34

New Zealand wins – 31

Wales wins – 3

Most recent meeting – Wales 18-33 New Zealand, November 2017



Despite the teams going in to the changing rooms at half-time separated by only one point, the All Blacks raced to a 15-point lead after the hour and effectively snuffed out any comeback in Cardiff. Tries from Scott Williams and Gareth Davies got fans believing, but a score from Rieko Ioane – his second of the contest, put on the board while Sam Whitelock was in the sin-bin – put any hopes of a Welsh win to bed. Waisake Naholo also had a brace, while Anton Lienert-Brown dotted down too.

It was the 30th straight New Zealand win over Wales.

The All Blacks were clinical, happy to let Wales keep the ball, striking when they did venture in Welsh territory and even upped their speed in the second half. That day Wales struggled to defend against the Kiwi wingers. Wales’ back row put in a shift when the errors disappeared they could string play together, but they got left behind in the second half.

Did you know?

These two have met three times in the World Cup, with the All Blacks winning all three times.

New Zealand have won two out of three previous bronze finals. In 1991 they defeated Scotland, in 1999 they lost to South Africa and in 2003 they defeated France.

Warren Gatland’s last outing with Wales marks the 15th time a head coach has taken on his native country in a World Cup match. Of 14 occasions (13 different coaches), only one was successful. Eddie Jones led England to victory over Australia in this World Cup.

Wales need three more tries to reach 150 at the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand have only once lost back-to-back RWC matches. In 1999, they lost to France in the semis, then lost to South Africa in the bronze final.

The coaches

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said: “It is different (the Bronze Final), you can’t sidestep that. There’s a lot of pain involved and a lot of hurt, but you’ve just got to make that work for you. (The) 2007 (defeat by France) has earned us two World Cups because it’s created a real pain that’s personal and deep inside you. Until you suffer that yourself and it becomes personal, you don’t know what people are saying.”

Wales coach Warren Gatland said: “They are disappointed not to be in the final but have the chance to create a little bit of history against the All Blacks. It has been a long time, 66 years, not to beat a side. We have had success against every other nation. The All Blacks have been that elusive team we have not been able to conquer.

“There is a lot at stake, even though both teams are disappointed they are not involved in the big game. There is definitely something at stake – a lot of pride – and a victory for us would be pretty special.

The teams

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizzell, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (capt).

Replacements: Liam Coltman, Atu Moli, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Matt Todd, Brad Webber, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett.

Wales: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Jonathan Davies, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams; Rhys Patchell, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Justin Tipuric, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Aaron Shingler, Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar, Hadleigh Parkes.

Key Players

New Zealand – Dane Coles

There will be emotional farewells to some familiar All Black names – Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty and of course Kieran Read – but the show goes on. And it turns out there’s plenty of emotions around, anyway…

Having been brought in to start instead of Codie Taylor, who gets a rest after a busy old season, the veteran hooker Dane Coles swayed from jokes to tears at the team announcement. One minute he was laughing about the fine for England’s haka response, saying: “They earn a s*** load of money so they can afford to pay the fine.” The next he was welling up talking about having his family in Japan for the end of the competition.

It’s a rough old game this and moods can swing wildly. But it would be pretty cool to see an Old Coles-style break and play in this outing, to go with the laughter and the tears.

Wales – Rhys Patchell

The fly-half starts this one, a fine reward for his efforts over the whole World Cup. He has looked good going forward and maybe, just maybe, he can pull out a textbook drop-goal after his attempt last week against South Africa…

Considering how touch-and-go his World Cup inclusion was, this is the kind of game he would have done anything to play in. So much depends on whether he has front-foot ball but he possesses threats. Why not have a go? There’s always arch competitor Dan Biggar on the bench.

How to watch

New Zealand v Wales in Tokyo on Friday (KO 9am BST) will be shown a live on ITV (UK). You can also listen to radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

