Warren Gatland's last major tournament until Wayne Pivac takes over, Wales will be looking to go far in Japan.
Wales Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide
If Wales can topple Australia, they can shake the 2019 Rugby World Cup up. They specialise in upsetting the apple cart – just take their off-the-ropes win against England in 2015.
How They Qualified
Wales were one of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 tournament.
Key Players
The retirement of Sam Warburton is a blow but they are laden with stars: Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Jonathan Davies, Dan Biggar, George North, Liam Williams… They must be healthy and sharp.
The Coach – Warren Gatland
This will be Warren Gatland’s last hurrah with Wales. He’s given much to the cause and brought Six Nations success. Playing style aside, a nagging negative has been results against southern hemisphere sides – but they recently laid their Aussie hoodoo to rest. What a time to do so…
Major Work-ons
Always competitive, Wales need to see close games off. Last year, lapses of discipline in Ireland, and a lack of clinical edge in England, meant defeats. They must be canny.
Wales Rugby World Cup Warm-ups
- Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, KO 14:00
- Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, KO TBC
- Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, KO TBC
- Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, KO TBC
Wales Rugby World Cup Group
Wales are in Group D alongside Australia, Georgia, Fiji and Uruguay
Wales Rugby World Cup Fixtures
- Mon 23 Sep Wales v Georgia (Toyota)
- Sun 29 Sep Australia v Wales (Tokyo)
- Wed 9 Oct Wales v Fiji (Oita)
- Sun 13 Oct Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto)
Wales Rugby World Cup Squad
Wales Summer Tours Squad (we will update this section when the official squad is announced)
BACKS: Josh Adams, Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Scott Williams, Hallam Amos, Steff Evans, George North, Tom Prydie
Previous World Cup Results and Record
Wales’ Rugby World Cup Record: P37 W21 D0 L16
- 1987 Third
- 1991 Pool stages
- 1995 Pool stages
- 1999 Quarter-finals
- 2003 Quarter-finals
- 2007 Pool stages
- 2011 Fourth
- 2015 Quarter-finals
