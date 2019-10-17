Team news, coaches' views and more ahead of this last-eight clash in Tokyo

2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter-final: New Zealand v Ireland



It’s a Saturday showstopper for the second quarter-final of the weekend. Defending World champions finally spring to action after their final pool match against Italy was cancelled. For only the second time in a Rugby World Cup, the Kiwis face Ireland.

The All Blacks have made just three changes to the side that bested Namibia in their last match, recalling captain Kieran Read. Richie Mo’unga is back at fly-half and Beauden Barrett slots in at 15, taking Ben Smith’s place.

However, there are seven changes to the All Blacks make-up since the last time these two sides met – which you can read about below. Karl Tu’inukuafe, Owen Franks, Liam Squire, Rieko Ioane, Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith and Damian McKenzie all played in that match but do not play this time. Four aren’t even in Japan.

As for Ireland, there are familiar sights all over the park. Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray are together. Rob Kearney is back at 15. Jacob Stockdale gets the chance to rediscover his best form against a team he haunted in 2018. Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong are packing down in the front row.

Last week’s Man of the Match, Jordan Larmour, can spring from the bench as does Joey Carberry, who memorably made his debut in the win against New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 – Ireland’s first ever over New Zealand.

It is set to be a firecracker contest, whatever the weather. Here are all the facts and stats you need ahead of the match…

Head-to-Head

Played – 31

New Zealand wins –28

Ireland wins – 2

Most Recent Meeting – Ireland 16-9 New Zealand, 2018



This face-off at the Aviva Stadium in November 2018 saw a frenetic, hard Ireland see out a win – their first victory over the All Blacks on home soil. Peter O’Mahony emptied himself to frustrate the Kiwis, while Jacob Stockdale’s chip-and-regather score was a peach.

New Zealand got two tries through Beauden Barrett, who chipped away, and the All Blacks went right to the edge to try and snaffle a win. But stubborn Ireland saw it out, with talismanic fly-half Johnny Sexton at his very best. He would later be named World Player of the Year.

Did you know?

Ireland have never made it past the quarter-finals at the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland got their first win against New Zealand in Chicago, in November 2016. Ireland won 40-29.

New Zealand had won a World Cup record 17 successive matches until their pool match against Italy was cancelled and went into the record books as a scoreless draw.

The All Blacks need 41 points to become the first team in World Cup history to reach 2,500 in the competition.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton start together for the 56th time, breaking the all-time record of 55 for Ireland, set by Peter Stringer and Ronan O’Gara – the current duo first played together in Ireland’s opening game of the Rugby World Cup 2011, against the USA. The Irish front row also start together for the 17th time.

The Coaches

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen

“Come the final whistle one (team) will go right and one will go left. As the Pink Panther said, stage right would be the way to go. We all understand that.

“I caught up with (Ireland’s defence coach) Andy Farrell (ENG) yesterday and had a yarn with him and in that conversation, that was brought up. One of us will be going home. But that’s just the cold, hard facts about the World Cup.

“We have experienced it (going out) ourselves in ’07 and there’s no guarantees we won’t experience it again. Ireland are in a situation where they haven’t gone past a quarter-final so they will be doing their darndest not to go home. We’ll be the same.

“You just hope it’s a good a game of rugby that excites the tournament, that is not affected by cards and, at the end of it, no one has got any excuses. You then just have to take your fate on the chin.”

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt

“The unfortunate thing about any 23 that comes up against the All Blacks is that they can play very well and still not get the result. That’s the quality that the All Blacks have – that’s the athletes that they possess.

“But one of the things is that they have connected up very well. They have had some pretty successful experiences together. There are a number of players within that side who have contributed to a fair bit of history for us.

“Obviously, the first win over the All Blacks, the first time we won at home to the All Blacks, but a few other milestones along the way. A lot of those players that are selected were in Australia last summer, were in South Africa the summer before when we won in Cape Town.

“So the accumulation of those experiences together hopefully builds a bit of confidence – because you need to have some belief. You can’t go out against an All Blacks side and accept that you’re second fiddle. You’ve got to go out and put your best foot forward and we hope that this 23 will be committed to doing that.”

The Teams

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Bridge; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Kieran Reid.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Angus Ta’avao, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Sonny Bill Williams, Jordie Barrett.

Key Players

New Zealand – Sam Whitelock

Sam Whitelock is a senior player and sometime-captain for the All Blacks; a willing workhorse; a fierce footsoldier. He is also one half of probably the most iconic lock pairing of recent years. However, for all the light touches and distracting carries of his partner Brodie Retallick, Whitelock may potentially have to cover for his mate at some point and certainly go all the way to the final whistle, whatever happens.

As coach Hansen said of Retallick: “Brodie is a bit of a freak when it comes to fitness. He’s got a big motor. He has an ability to play off long or short breaks. It’s all about how long we have to play him, or want to play him.” Which is positive, but Hansen has also said an 80-minute shift would be unlikely for Retallick.

Scott Barrett should come on and Ardie Savea does enough carrying for a whole back-row while Kieran Read is one of the game’s sharpest minds when picking his battles. Which should all take the pressure off. But this match may need a ‘big brother will look after you’ moment from Whitelock as the game tears on.

Ireland – Conor Murray

We know it could be wet and we know Murray is the master of the box-kick.We also assume that Savea and Sam Cane are coming down the barrel at the Irish half-backs as often as possible. So the pair need to starve them of turnovers and frustrate them.

That probably means when the ball isn’t in the air – and kicks will need to be snapped off efficiently, but swiftly – the likes of Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson and CJ Stander will be getting fired the other way with the ball in their paws.

This is the kind of game that a snapping half-back can take complete control of. Sure he needs his chasers and his carriers and his fly-half on the same wavelength. But more than anything he needs to deliver with unrelenting consistency. He has done it before against the All Blacks.

