France unhappy at the South African referee appearing to replicate red card incident with Wales supporters

Jaco Peyper causes controversy with fans photo

Jaco Peyper has caused controversy after a photo on social media appears to show him replicating the red card incident in the World Cup quarter-final between Wales and France.

The South African referee was in charge of that last-eight tie in Oita and sent off France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina after he elbowed Aaron Wainwright in the face during a maul early in the second half.

A few hours after the final whistle it then seems that Peyper posed with a group of Wales fans and pretended to elbow one of them. Some of the supporters look to be mimicking the elbow incident too.

You can see the photo here…

While France had no complaints about the red card in the quarter-final, they are not happy about this photo.

French rugby federation vice-president Serge Simon tweeted to say: “This photo if it is true is shocking and explanations will be necessary.”

Regardless of whether Peyper was simply sharing a light-hearted moment with a few rugby supporters, the photo does not reflect well on the referee.

It has caused plenty of controversy online, too, with many people criticising his actions and describing it as embarrassing.

World Rugby have told Associated Press: “World Rugby is aware of a picture on social media of referee Jaco Peyper with a group of Wales fans taken after last night’s quarter-final between Wales and France in Oita. It would be inappropriate to comment further while we are establishing the facts.”

It would now seem unlikely that Peyper will be involved in officiating any of the remaining matches in Japan – the semi-finals, third-place play-off or final.

England face New Zealand in the first of the semi-finals in Yokohama on Saturday while Wales take on South Africa at the same venue on Sunday.

