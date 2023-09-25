Celebrating the game’s global party – Rugby World November issue

We have covered every single team (and more!) at the tournament in France

Rugby World Cup fever has well and truly taken hold. Our latest Rugby World November issue celebrates the game’s global party and the stars providing such great entertainment on the biggest stage of all.

We have covered all 20 teams in this issue (and some not taking part in the World Cup!) so there is no shortage of RWC content for you to feast upon as we start gearing up for the knockout phase. Get your copy now as it hits the shelves on Tuesday 26 September!

What is in the Rugby World November issue?

Sam Cane exclusive

Alan Dymock chats to the New Zealand captain about what life is like as the All Blacks skipper at a Rugby World Cup.

Aaron Wainright exclusive

Alan Pearey finds out why the Wales back-row has had the shackles taken off by his coaching team – who have told him to be selfish!

Maro Itoje analysed

Stuart Barnes takes a look at the plight of England’s second-row stalwart who appears to be finding form at just the right time.

The making of Garry Ringrose

Tom English speaks to those who have been on the Ringrose journey to find out what makes the Irish outside centre tick and how he’s got to this point as one of the key cogs in the world’s No 1 side.

Rassie Erasmus exclusive book extract

We hear from the man himself, South Africa’s director of rugby, about his days as a military tank commander. One not to miss!

Nika Amashukeli feature

Josh Graham travels to Tbilisi to speak to those who have played their part on referee Nika Amashukeli’s journey to the top of the game with the whistle. The Georgian could well be in the tournament longer than his playing countrymen.

Top 12 Rugby World Cup stars of all time

We have a crack at narrowing down the list of the greatest to ever strut their stuff on the biggest stage of all.

How to Make America Great Again!

Josh Graham speaks to the USA men’s captain, coach, and players about how the Eagles can bounce back from the disappointment of failing to qualify for France 2023. With just eight years until the tournament goes Stateside.

Why we all love the Flying Fijians

Fiji are on course to make the quarter-finals from Pool C but what exactly is so alluring about the Pacific Islanders? The Analyst Sean Holley takes a look at some examples of their pulsating play.

Australia’s new Hooperstar

Josh Graham chats to Tom Hooper about taking over in the back row from Michael, life as a World Cup Wallaby and his relationship with head coach Eddie Jones.

What else is in the latest issue?

Spotlight on Georgia No 8 Beka Gorgadze who captained Pau last season

Spotlight on Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro

Spotlight on Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe

What it’s like to help prepare Samoa with ex-referee Johnny Lacey

Rising Stars from Italy (Lorenzo Pani) and Namibia (Tiaan de Klerk)

Face-off debate: Does tackle school work?

Chile coach Pablo Lemoine column

Stephen Jones charts the rise and fall of Romanian rugby in his regular column

We go Inside the Mind of Portugal’s Nuno Sousa Guedes

Rich Freeman has a rant about the state of Japanese rugby

Ken Owens uses his column to discuss France

Our national hero is Uruguay captain Andres Vilaseca

Downtime with Tonga prop Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

Secret Ref on inconsistency in officiating

Secret Player on player data secrecy

