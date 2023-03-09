Fabien Galthie's side are hosting in 2023 and will be aiming to lift the trophy

France are the number two team in the world and they will be gunning for the Rugby World Cup this year, especially as they are the tournament hosts.

They will have a home crowd for the event, running from 8 September to 28 October, and they have form and results to back up their hype as one of the favourites to take the title.

If France make it to the final it will be the fourth they have contested. The team have played in three other finals, in 1987, 1999 and 2011, but in their history, have France won Rugby World Cup titles before?

Have France won Rugby World Cup?

In 1987 France faced New Zealand who were heavy favourites to win the title. The All Blacks did not crumble under pressure and managed to thump France 29-9.

Related: Why France v New Zealand will be best World Cup opener ever

A heavy scoreline also faced France in the 1999 tournament where they played Australia in the final. France managed to banish the New Zealand omens, beating them 43-31 in the semi-final but Australia proved too much for them. The full-time score stood at 35-12 to the Wallabies.

In 2011 France faced their old nemesis in the All Blacks and this time it was a tight game. It was also the lowest scoring Rugby World Cup final ever. New Zealand were the hosts for the event and it pushed them over the line, winning 8-7.

France host event for second time

This year France have the home advantage for the second time, having hosted the grand event before, in 2007.

But this time they may have to try to win the trophy without one of their key players. Anthony Jelonch ruptured his ACL in a Six Nations match against Scotland, an injury which will rule him out for at least six months.

He sustained the injury in February and so the earliest fans could expect him back is August. It is a race against time for him to make the France Rugby World Cup squad.

Head coach Fabien Galthie will be hoping so. He will want to write his name in the history books as the first coach to say he ensured France won Rugby World Cup glory.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.