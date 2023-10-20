How to watch England v South Africa: live stream the Rugby World Cup semi-final

The reigning Rugby World Cup champions tackle the 2023 tournament's only remaining unbeaten side

It’s a re-run of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final and it’s a game you’re not going to want to miss. We’ve got all the details you need to watch an England v South Africa live stream, including details of how to watch for FREE on Virgin Media Player in Ireland and ITVX in the UK.

The Stade de France is the venue for this showdown, with kick-off at 8:00pm (BST) on Saturday 21 October. Scroll down to find out how to tune in where you are – and remember that if you’re watching from outside your home country, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch an England v South Africa live stream FOR FREE from abroad.

England arrived into the tournament in terrible form but Steve Borthwick’s side have beaten all in their path so far and are on course for a fifth Rugby World Cup final. But standing in their way are the Springboks who have beaten them in two of those finals in 2007 and 2019.

Make sure you don’t miss an England v South Africa live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch England v Springboks: live stream for FREE from Ireland

This could well have been a game that Irish rugby fans would be tuning into to find out who they would be facing in the Rugby World Cup final. England v South Africa will be available FOR FREE on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. Coverage gets underway at 7:00pm on Saturday 21 October ahead of the 8:00pm (Irish Standard Time) kick-off.

If you’re an Irish resident away from home but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch an England v South Africa live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch England v Springboks: live stream for FREE from the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including England v South Africa. Coverage gets underway at 7:15pm on ITV1 ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off (BST) on Saturday 21 September. If you really want to get in the mood, extra build-up is available on ITV4 from 6:45pm.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re going to be away from the UK, you can use ExpressVPN to watch England v South Africa FOR FREE from abroad. You’ll also need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX.

Watch England v South Africa: live stream for FREE from South Africa

The Springboks are on the march and their semi-final against England will be available live and free-to-air on SABC and the SABC Plus streaming service.

As with every match of the tournament, you can also tune in via SuperSport. Build up gets underway at 7:30pm ahead of a 9:00pm kick off (SAST).

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch England v Springboks: live stream from New Zealand

As has been the case throughout the Rugby World Cup, subscription service Sky Sport NZ will be screening this semi-final. Kick-off is at 8:00am (NZDT) on Sunday 22 October.

England v South Africa will also be available to watch on a delay via the free-to-air Sky Open. Coverage starts at 9.30am.

Watch England v South Africa: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, England v South Africa kicks off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Saturday 21 October.

NBC Sports is streaming all 48 matches, including England v South Africa, on its Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch England v South Africa: live stream from Australia

Australian rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, which has the rights to all 48 Rugby World Cup matches ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off for England v South Africa is at 6:00am (AEST) on Sunday 22 October, with Stan’s coverage starting at 5:30am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch England v South Africa: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. England v South Africa kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

England v South Africa: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an England v South Africa live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

England v South Africa: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Sunday 22 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Sunday 22 October

France: 9:00pm

