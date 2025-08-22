Is Ilona Maher playing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

The American rugby star will maker her Rugby World Cup debut for the USA against England in Sunderland

As the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup gets underway, you may be wondering whether Ilona Maher will be in action.

The American superstar has become the most prolific name in rugby over the past 18 months.

Earning over eight million followers on social media, the Olympic bronze medalist has been helping rugby reach new audiences across the world.

Maher made the decision to convert from rugby sevens to 15s in late 2024 in a bid to play at the 2025 Rugby World Cup for America.

Read more: How to watch England v USA in the Rugby World Cup

Is Ilona Maher playing in the Rugby World Cup?

Maher has been named in the USA’s starting side for the opening game of the 2025 Rugby World Cup against hosts England.

The former Bristol Bears player will start at outside centre in her debut in the 15s World Cup.

She will be outside fellow Olympic medalist Alev Kelter who starts at 12.

Maher has played at both outside centre and on the wing since joining the 15s setup. While on duty with the USA, she has been deployed predominantly in the centres.

She will be opposite Red Roses duo Tatyna Heard and Meg Jones, two of the world’s best centres.

Heard won a third consecutive PWR title with Gloucester-Hartpury while Jones is has also flipped between sevens and 15s through her career.

England Red Roses v USA: Teams

Maher starts for the USA alongside Kelter and loose head prop Hope Rogers who USA head coach Sione Fukofuka called “the best loosehead in the world”.

Meanwhile, the Red Roses are led by captain Zoe Aldcroft with current World Rugby Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne at full-back.

On the bench is Emily Scarratt who is set to appear in her fifth Rugby World Cup.

England team

Hannah Botterman Amy Cokayne Maud Muir Morwenna Talling Abbie Ward Zoe Aldcroft Sadia Kabeya Alex Matthews Natasha Hunt Zoe Harrison Jess Breach Tatyana Heard Megan Jones Abby Dow Ellie Kildunne

Replacements: 16. Lark Atkin-Davies, 17. Kelsey Clifford, 18. Sarah Bern, 19. Rosie Galligan, 20. Maddie Feaunati, 21. Lucy Packer, 22. Emily Scarratt, 23. Emma Sing.

USA team

Hope Rogers Kathryn Treder Keia Mae Sagapolu Sanele Tahlia Brody Erica Jarrell-Searcy Kate Zackary Georgie Perris-Redding Rachel Johnson Olivia Ortiz McKenzie Hawkins Bulou Mataitoga Alev Kelter Ilona Maher Emily Henrich Lotte Sharp

Replacements: 16. Paige Stathopoulos, 17. Alivia Leatherman, 18. Charli Jacoby, 19. Rachel Ehrecke, 20. Freda Tafuna, 21. Cassidy Bargell, 22. Kristin Bitter, 23. Sariah Ibarra.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.