The Red Roses get their 2025 World Cup bid underway in Sunderland.

Watch England v USA live streams as the tournament hosts launch their Women’s Rugby World Cup bid on Friday night.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to watch Red Roses v United States online, on TV and from anywhere – including details of how fans in the UK and Ireland can watch for free. Scroll down to the end of the article for a preview.

How to watch England v USA: At a glance

Stream England v USA for FREE in the UK

The BBC is making a suitably big deal of the opening game of the tournament. As well as the free England v United States live stream on BBC iPlayer, the match will be broadcast on terrestrial channel BBC One. Coverage from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light – where singer Anne-Marie is headlining the opening show – starts at 6.30pm BST.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple registration to access the service. You also require an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live television in the UK.

Away from the UK on Friday night? You don’t have to worry about missing the Red Roses kicking off their World Cup bid, because you can use a VPN to watch your usual stream while you’re overseas. Details below…

Watch Red Roses v USA from anywhere

If you’ve tried to stream your usual streaming services while travelling abroad, you’ve probably run into the inconvenience of geo-blocking – in other words, most platforms are usually restricted to the subscriber’s home country. There is a way to take your favourite television with you, however, and it’s called a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can change your IP address. This means that your device – whether it’s a laptop, smartphone or tablet – can appear to be back at home, even when you’re thousands of miles away. This allows you to watch your favourite sporting action wherever you are, making a good VPN the ideal travel companion, especially as they also improve your internet security.

There are loads of VPNs out there but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide reckon NordVPN is currently the best of the bunch.

70% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money,” say Tom’s Guide, and we’re not going to argue. It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and also comes with a money-back guarantee and a big discount! View Deal FREE England v United States live streams in Ireland The free RTÉ Player is showing Red Roses v USA live streams in Ireland – you can stream through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. The game is also being broadcast on terrestrial channel RTÉ2 with coverage starting at 6.30pm IST. Watch the big Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kick-off in the USA Every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup will be available on streaming platform Paramount+ in the United States. The England v USA live stream is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the tournament, especially with superstar Ilona Maher taking to the field for the Women’s Eagles. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial. Stream Red Roses v USA in Australia Subscription service Stan Sport is the place to go to watch live streams of every game of the tournament ad-free. Unfortunately, the 4.30am AEST kick-off on this one is a little unsociable. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan. Watch England v USA in New Zealand

The Red Roses are expected to be one of the Black Ferns’ main rivals for the World Cup they won in 2022, and Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch this tournament opener. Kick-off is at 6.30am NZST.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

England v USA match preview

The wait is finally over. As England kick off their home World Cup, there’s no denying the weight of destiny on their shoulders. They’re unquestionably the number one side on the planet, undefeated since losing the previous World Cup final to New Zealand in 2022 – a match they could have won, despite being reduced to 14 players for most of it. A first World Cup win since 2014 feels overdue for this talented side. It’s a question of, if not now, when?

More than 40,000 spectators are expected to watch the Red Roses at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, where head coach John Mitchell has kept faith with the XV who comprehensively beat Women’s Six Nations rivals France in August.

In the pack, Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir form the front row, with Abbie Ward and Morwenna Talling behind them at lock. Sadia Kabeya and captain Zoe Aldcroft are the flankers, with Alex Matthews at number 8.

Mitchell has selected a half-back paring of Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison, with Megan Jones and Tatyana Heard outside them in the centres. Jessica Breach, Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne comprise a back line in the habit of scoring lots of tries.

Despite all the talent and experience in the England side, however, the USA’s Ilona Maher will arguably be the most famous player on the field. The social media and Dancing With The Stars superstar has moved from Sevens to participate in this tournament (she had a stint with Bristol Bears earlier this year), and is sure to have a massive following on and off the pitch. That said, several other members of the American team are likely to be familiar to followers of the English game, having represented PWR clubs. Saracens full-back Lotte Sharp even turned out for the Red Roses before switching allegiance to the Women’s Eagles.

