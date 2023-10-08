Watch Fiji v Portugal live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Everyone's second favourite team in the Rugby World Cup are one point away from the quarter-finals

These two nations have brought so much to this year’s Rugby World Cup and now they come head-to-head, so you’ll be missing out if you don’t watch a Fiji v Portugal live stream. This article explains how to tune in for the final match of the pool stages wherever you are. It also includes details of how to watch for FREE on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK.

Stadium de Toulouse is where Pool C will reach its climax on Sunday 8 October with kick-off coming at 8:00pm (BST). Below we’ll tell you all the details you need to tune in – and remember that if you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Fiji v Portugal FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Fiji started their campaign with an agonisingly close loss to Wales but bounced back by beating the Wallabies and seeing off Georgia. They now need just a losing bonus point to secure a place in the quarter-finals. Portugal, playing in their second Rugby World Cup, drew with Georgia, and gave Australia and Wales a proper test during the group stage.

So clear your schedule on Sunday and make sure you do not miss out on a Fiji v Portugal live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch Fiji v Portugal: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including coverage of Fiji v Georgia with coverage getting underway on ITV4 at 7:15pm (BST) on Sunday 8 October, ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Fiji v Portugal live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Fiji v Portugal: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up for Fiji v Portugal gets underway at 8:00pm, and the match kicks off at 9:00pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Fiji v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Fiji v Portugal will be available FOR FREE on RTÉ2 and its RTÉ Player. Coverage starts at 7:30pm, ahead of the 8:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Fiji v Portugal FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Fiji v Portugal: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Fiji v Portugal kicks-off at 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT) on Sunday 8 October.

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Fiji v Portugal, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Watch Fiji v Portugal: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 5:45am on Monday 9 October, with kick off at 6:00am.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Fiji v Portugal: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to be up for a 8:00am kick-off on Monday 9 October, tuning into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Fiji v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 9:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Fiji v Portugal kicks off at 9:00pm in Italy.

Watch Fiji v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Fiji v Portugal live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Fiji v Portugal: kick-off times

UK: 8:00pm

South Africa: 9:00pm

Ireland: 8:00pm

USA: 3:00pm (ET), 12:00pm (PT)

Australia: 6:00am (AEST), Monday 9 October

New Zealand: 8:00am, Monday 9 October

France: 9:00pm

