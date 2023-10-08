Watch Japan v Argentina live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

There's all to play for in this crucial Rugby World Cup Pool D encounter

The knock-out stages have started early with this Pool D clash being a winner-takes-all affair. The game is set to be one of the hottest tickets of the final pool stage round, so you’ll want to watch a Japan v Argentina live stream today. This article explains how to watch the match wherever you are. It also includes details of how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes is where the fireworks will be exploding in this intriguing encounter, with kick-off coming soon at 12:00pm (BST) today. Below we’ll tell you all the details you need to tune in – and if you’re watching from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Japan v Argentina FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Argentina and Japan have both suffered Rugby World Cup defeats to England but defeated Samoa and Chile – leaving the countries tied on nine points going into their Nantes showdown.

Guido Petti, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti are the only Pumas players to retain their places from the win over Chile, Japan’s only change is on the left wing where Siosaia Fifita replaces Jone Naikabula.

So clear your schedule on Sunday and make sure you do not miss out on a Japan v Argentina live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find the kick-off times where you are.

Watch Japan v Argentina: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences, including the final match in England’s pool. Coverage of Japan v Argentina gets underway on ITV1 at 11:30am (BST) today ahead of the 12:00pm kick-off.

You can also stream for free on ITVX via your computer or smart device. ITVX has an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices, so just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch a Japan v Argentina live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Japan v Argentina: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Build up for Japan v Argentina is underway, and the match kicks off at 1:00pm South Africa Standard Time.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Japan v Argentina: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Japan v Argentina will be available FOR FREE on VMTV1 and its Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 11:30am, ahead of the 12:00pm kick-off (Irish Standard Time).

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Japan v Argentina FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Japan v Argentina: live stream from the USA

For those who live in the United States, Japan v Argentina kicks-off at 7:00am (ET), 4:00am (PT).

NBC Sports will be streaming all 48 matches, including Japan v Argentina, on their Peacock Premium streaming service, which is available for $5.99 per month.

Japan v Argentina is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Japan v Argentina: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans should tune in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will be showing all 48 matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Rugby lovers in Australia can watch coverage from 9:45pm on Sunday 8 October, with kick off at 10:00pm.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Japan v Argentina: live stream from New Zealand

To catch this match, rugby fans in New Zealand will need to stay up for a 12:00am kick-off on Monday 9 October, tuning into Sky Sport NZ. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Japan v Argentina: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 1:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Japan v Argentina kicks off at 1:00pm in Italy.

Watch Japan v Argentina: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Japan v Argentina live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Japan v Argentina: kick-off times

UK: 12:00pm

South Africa: 1:00pm

Ireland: 12:00pm

USA: 7:00am (ET), 4:00am (PT)

Australia: 10:00pm (AEST)

New Zealand: 12:00am, Monday 9 October

France: 1:00pm

Japan v Argentina: team line-ups

JAPAN:Lomano Lemeki; Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Rikiya Matsuda, Naoto Saito; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Gu; Jack Cornelsen, Amato Fakatava; Michael Leitch, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno (captain)

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Amanaki Saumaki, Yutaka Nagare, Ryohei Yamanaka, Jone Naikabula

ARGENTINA: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Pedro Rubiolo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni

