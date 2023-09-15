Watch Samoa v Chile live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Samoa take on World Cup first-timers Chile in a Pool D clash in Bordeaux.

Chile suffered a heavy defeat in their first ever Rugby World Cup match against Japan, and things aren’t likely to get much easier as they take on Samoa in Pool D. If you want to watch a Samoa v Chile live stream, we’ve got you covered in this article, which includes details of how to watch for FREE on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK.

Stade de Bordeaux is hosting the match on Saturday 16 September, with kick-off scheduled for 2:00pm (BST). If you’re watching the match from outside your country, you can use a VPN to watch Samoa v Chile FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Samoa had to sit out the first weekend of the Rugby World Cup. but have an exciting squad that includes a number of former New Zealand internationals who have switched allegiance. Chile will be hoping to bounce back from their 42-12 loss against Japan.

So a Samoa v Chile live stream could serve up something special for rugby fans to feast on. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them, and you can scroll down to find the kick-off time where you are.

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream for FREE in the UK

Given England face these two nations in their final pool stage games, there’s going to be a lot of interest in this game. ITV4 is screening Samoa v Chile, with kick-off at 2:00pm on Saturday 16 September. Coverage begins at 1:30pm.

All matches can be streamed FREE on ITVX. They also have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream from South Africa

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go. Kick-off is at 3:00pm on Saturday 16 September, with build-up starting at 2:00pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, the 48 matches of the Rugby World Cup are available to watch FOR FREE, with coverage shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

VMTV1 and Virgin Media Player are showing Samoa v Chile, which kicks off at 2:00pm in Ireland. Coverage gets underway at 1:30pm.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Samoa v Chile FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream from the USA

In the USA, Samoa v Chile (kick-off 9:00am (ET), 6:00am (PT)) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream from Australia

Aussie rugby fans will be tuning in to Stan Sport, as the streaming platform will show all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

Kick-off in Australia for Samoa v Chile is at 11:00pm on Saturday 16 September, with coverage starting at 10:45pm.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan. There is also a 30-day free trial available so you can give Stan a run out first – though this does not apply to Stan Sport.

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream from New Zealand

As is the case for all of 48 matches of the tournament, Sky Sport NZ will be screening Samoa’s match against Chile. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Kick-off for Samoa v Chile is at 1:00am New Zealand time on Sunday 17 September.

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English-language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 3:00pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Samoa v Chile kicks off at 3:00pm in Italy.

Watch Samoa v Chile: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English-language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch a Samoa v Chile live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Samoa v Chile: kick-off times

UK: 2:00pm

South Africa: 3:00pm

Ireland: 2:00pm

USA: 9:00am (ET), 6:00am (PT)

Australia: 11:00pm (AEST)

New Zealand: 1:00am, Sunday 17 September

France: 3:00pm

